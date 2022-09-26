ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Mayor Talks Small Business Struggles

Small businesses in Manitowoc are struggling. While this is an issue facing many small businesses around the country, locally, there have been several small businesses that have closed their doors. The Galley recently announced that they were shutting down after over 40 years, and not long before that Lakeshore Sub...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Visit Manitowoc Announces New Downtown Visitor Information Center

Manitowoc’s new tourism entity will soon have a new home in downtown Manitowoc. Visit Manitowoc will open up its new office at 824 South 8th Street on November 23rd, which coincides with the Lakeshore Holiday Parade. Courtney Hansen, the Director of Tourism for the Clipper City, explained in a...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Change Recommended to Accommodate Fleet Farm

Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission recommended amending the city’s comprehensive plan, which could allow Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The plan calls for changing the designation of about 40 acres of land from Agricultural/Rural to Regional Commercial across from the...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Final Brown County Frogger event focuses on yielding to pedestrians

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third and final countywide ‘Frogger’ is just around the corner and pairs perfectly with National Pedestrian Safety Month in October. Frogger is a Crosswalk Education and Enforcement event and is part of the Yield to Your Neighbor campaign that is put on by a local nonprofit, Wello, which partners with law enforcement and municipal leaders to promote safety across local communities.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Party stores saying goodbye to Fond du Lac community

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The party is coming to an end at one longtime Fond du Lac business. “Everybody comes in and they’re so excited to talk with you about their weddings their baby showers all of these events that they have coming up in their lives,” said Casey Mueller who is the […]
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan Police: South Business Drive reopened to motorists

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive. According to officers, the road is open to motorists. No further details were provided. Sheboygan PD investigates crash, asks drivers to avoid S. Business Dr. THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m. SHEBOYGAN,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
GREENLEAF, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire

CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
CEDARBURG, WI
97ZOK

Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant

Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
MANITOWOC, WI

