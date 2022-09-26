ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

P.K. Yonge: A UF laboratory school with rich history

Before entering sixth grade, students at P.K. Yonge Developmental School have to make the jump from one side of Tumblin’ Creek to another. The waterway, which divides campus based on grade level, serves as a literal and symbolic bridge between the elementary and secondary school students. On the north side of the water stand students K-5, who wait until the final week of their fifth grade school year before they cross the walkway with their parents, signifying their transition into the next tier of their education.
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators attack falls flat to drop match against South Carolina

It's been 290 minutes since the Gators last scored a goal. Florida managed just two shots on goal as it finished goalless for the third straight match. The team’s losing streak now stands at six. The Gators (2-9-0, 0-4 SEC) lost Thursday night’s match to No. 22 South Carolina...
Independent Florida Alligator

Susan Bottcher, Precinct Committeewoman, Alachua County Democratic Executive Committee

Vote like your life depends on it — because it does. By Susan Bottcher, Precinct Committeewoman, Alachua County Democratic Executive Committee | 8:00pm. Florida’s current abortion ban only prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, but make no mistake, the Florida Republican Party will work for a complete ban. They’re hoping you won’t pay attention. They’re counting on you doubting that the worst can happen. But pay attention, because it very well might. If Florida Republicans win big in November, they will double down on denying your right of bodily autonomy the first chance they get.
