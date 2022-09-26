Vote like your life depends on it — because it does. By Susan Bottcher, Precinct Committeewoman, Alachua County Democratic Executive Committee | 8:00pm. Florida’s current abortion ban only prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, but make no mistake, the Florida Republican Party will work for a complete ban. They’re hoping you won’t pay attention. They’re counting on you doubting that the worst can happen. But pay attention, because it very well might. If Florida Republicans win big in November, they will double down on denying your right of bodily autonomy the first chance they get.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO