Columbia Falls, MT

Flathead Beacon

Arraignment Hearing Vacated for Flathead Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing

The arraignment hearing for Zain Alexander Ray Glass, the 23-year-old Flathead County man accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls last week, has been vacated to allow the defendant to obtain a fitness evaluation before entering a plea. Glass’ attorney, Dianne Rice, filed the unopposed motion...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Take it Up With the Bishop

1:06 a.m. A store clerk thought it was suspicious when a man tried to pay for a donut with his girlfriend’s debit card. He returned to pay for his treat in cash. 3:46 a.m. Someone called the police, yelled “don’t shoot me,” and hung up the phone.
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Investigation Underway in Husky Shooting Near Doris Creek

The Flathead County Sheriff’s office is investigating two separate incidents revolving around an apparent abandonment of 19 huskies and shepherd mixes that were found in the Doris Creek region near Hungry Horse, where officials say one of the dogs was shot by a hunter who thought it was a wolf.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Investigation underway after remains found in Sanders Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Crime Lab is working to identify human remains found in Sanders County late last week between St. Regis and Quinn's Hot Springs. The Sanders County coroner confirms a hunter made the discovery late last Friday. Authorities responded on Saturday and recovered the remains...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Retired Montana Highway Patrol Car to Replace Lakeside’s Lucky

For the last 14 years a black and white 1995 Ford Crown Victoria has sat alongside Highway 93 in the west shore town of Lakeside, typically near the bottom of one of the steep inclines that lead into the Flathead Lake adjacent community to its north and south. Called “Lucky,”...
LAKESIDE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Raise a Glass

Just a minute and twenty seconds into his first steinholding competition at the Great Northwest Oktoberfest in Whitefish, Louisiana native Chip Voelker was confused. Holding a stein filled with stale beer aloft in his right hand, Voelker, with a little bit of colorful language mixed in, told the emcee he didn’t understand some of the behavior the competition requires. His wife had signed him up for it.
WHITEFISH, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead Residential Land Sales By City

Similar to what we did on June 1, let’s look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city and acreage range (1-5 and 6-10), from Aug. 31 back to Sept. 1 the prior year (for the past four such 12-month periods). 2021 was the stand-out year for quantities.
POLSON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winding Down the Season

As our short growing season winds down, late produce keeps the canning kettle bubbling and fills the freezer. I’ve been pickling, fermenting, freezing, canning and dehydrating fruit and vegetables all summer, but the pace picks up as the threat of a hard frost approaches. If you haven’t yet saved the food you want to eat all winter, now’s the time.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

A Budding Regulatory Loophole

Last year, in anticipation of a dramatic uptick in cannabis testing leading up to the legalization of recreational adult-use marijuana sales, Stillwater Laboratories owners Ron and Kristine Brost increased the staff at their Olney facility to 30 employees to meet the predicted surge in demand. Despite the flood of new...
OLNEY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

