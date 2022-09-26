Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Arraignment Hearing Vacated for Flathead Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing
The arraignment hearing for Zain Alexander Ray Glass, the 23-year-old Flathead County man accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls last week, has been vacated to allow the defendant to obtain a fitness evaluation before entering a plea. Glass’ attorney, Dianne Rice, filed the unopposed motion...
Flathead Beacon
Take it Up With the Bishop
1:06 a.m. A store clerk thought it was suspicious when a man tried to pay for a donut with his girlfriend’s debit card. He returned to pay for his treat in cash. 3:46 a.m. Someone called the police, yelled “don’t shoot me,” and hung up the phone.
Flathead Beacon
Investigation Underway in Husky Shooting Near Doris Creek
The Flathead County Sheriff’s office is investigating two separate incidents revolving around an apparent abandonment of 19 huskies and shepherd mixes that were found in the Doris Creek region near Hungry Horse, where officials say one of the dogs was shot by a hunter who thought it was a wolf.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The post Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
NBCMontana
Investigation underway after remains found in Sanders Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Crime Lab is working to identify human remains found in Sanders County late last week between St. Regis and Quinn's Hot Springs. The Sanders County coroner confirms a hunter made the discovery late last Friday. Authorities responded on Saturday and recovered the remains...
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot, skinned husky dog
A western Montana woman’s post is going viral on Facebook after she claims she shot, killed, and skinned a wolf pup in Flathead County. But the animal she hunted wasn’t a wolf, but a dog.
Police: Shots fired in Kalispell Saturday
Police: shots fired in Kalispell Saturday. The Kalispell Police Department said they took one person into custody after a report of shots fired near a Kalispell business Saturday night.
Flathead Beacon
Retired Montana Highway Patrol Car to Replace Lakeside’s Lucky
For the last 14 years a black and white 1995 Ford Crown Victoria has sat alongside Highway 93 in the west shore town of Lakeside, typically near the bottom of one of the steep inclines that lead into the Flathead Lake adjacent community to its north and south. Called “Lucky,”...
New Land to Hand building officially open in Columbia Falls
The Land to Hand program's goal is to nourish people and cultivate community, and that got a little easier in Columbia Falls with the new building officially opening at Wildcat Garden.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Animal Shelter faces challenge of taking in 17 abandoned dogs
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Flathead County Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, located and rescued 17 abandoned dogs in the Doris Creek area. All of the abandoned dogs were taken to the county animal shelter where they are...
Fairfield Sun Times
Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
Flathead Beacon
Raise a Glass
Just a minute and twenty seconds into his first steinholding competition at the Great Northwest Oktoberfest in Whitefish, Louisiana native Chip Voelker was confused. Holding a stein filled with stale beer aloft in his right hand, Voelker, with a little bit of colorful language mixed in, told the emcee he didn’t understand some of the behavior the competition requires. His wife had signed him up for it.
Woman jailed following shooting in Olney
A woman has been jailed following a Friday shooting in Flathead County that sent one person to the hospital.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Crash blocking part of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish
An accident with reported injuries is blocking a section of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead Residential Land Sales By City
Similar to what we did on June 1, let’s look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city and acreage range (1-5 and 6-10), from Aug. 31 back to Sept. 1 the prior year (for the past four such 12-month periods). 2021 was the stand-out year for quantities.
Flathead Beacon
Winding Down the Season
As our short growing season winds down, late produce keeps the canning kettle bubbling and fills the freezer. I’ve been pickling, fermenting, freezing, canning and dehydrating fruit and vegetables all summer, but the pace picks up as the threat of a hard frost approaches. If you haven’t yet saved the food you want to eat all winter, now’s the time.
Flathead Beacon
A Budding Regulatory Loophole
Last year, in anticipation of a dramatic uptick in cannabis testing leading up to the legalization of recreational adult-use marijuana sales, Stillwater Laboratories owners Ron and Kristine Brost increased the staff at their Olney facility to 30 employees to meet the predicted surge in demand. Despite the flood of new...
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
