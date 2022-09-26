ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Parts of Colorado are starting to look like fall

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After a slight delay in fall foliage in Colorado, shades of yellow, orange, and red are starting to pop up in trees across the state.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said heavy fall moisture caused the delay in peak color. Peak color is expected to develop over the next week or so.

10 great places to see fall colors in Colorado

We scanned web cameras from ski resorts and the Colorado Department of Transportation and noticed fall colors on leaves in several places. Here is a look at some of the photos:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCvem_0iAxJA0H00
    Keystone (Keystone Webcam)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODumi_0iAxJA0H00
    Keystone (Keystone Webcam)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYgVS_0iAxJA0H00
    Grand Lake (CDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heU9N_0iAxJA0H00
    Near Frisco (CDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26s2BO_0iAxJA0H00
    Berthoud Falls (CDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCvgx_0iAxJA0H00
    Vail (CDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFMsa_0iAxJA0H00
    Vail (CDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYgz6_0iAxJA0H00
    Crested Butte (Crested Butte Ski Area)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNFWk_0iAxJA0H00
    Telluride (Telluride ski area)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHIrH_0iAxJA0H00
    I70 near Frisco (CDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2ui8_0iAxJA0H00
    I70 near Frisco (CDOT)

Here is a list of some of the areas we noticed the leaves changing:

  • Breckenridge
  • Keystone
  • Crested Butte
  • Granby
  • Dillon
  • Frisco
  • Silverthorne
  • Vail
  • Estes Park
  • Black Hawk
  • Telluride
If you are planning to go leaf-peeping, we have you covered. Here is a look at everything you need to know:

