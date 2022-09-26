UK-based Charge Cars has been working on its reengineered fully-electric classic Ford Mustang for a few years and it has been shown at several motoring venues in the UK, but now the company will be bringing it to the United States for the first time. It will be shown at the the Petersen Automotive Museum, and then it will also be on display at 2022 Los Angeles auto show, so you should have plenty of opportunity to see one.

