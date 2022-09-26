ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

SNAP Stretch funded for another year in West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vG6D_0iAxIxht00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $200,000 award from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) will help West Virginians using food assistance have better access to fresh produce for another year.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Stretch dollars allow recipients to get additional money for spending at eligible farmers’ markets and farm stands in West Virginia. For every dollar purchased with a SNAP/EBT card, customers receive another dollar to spend on produce, including:

  • fresh fruits and vegetables
  • canned, dried or frozen fruits and vegetables without added sugars, fats, oils, or salt
  • seeds and plants intended for cultivation and consumption (example: tomato seeds or tomato plants)
  • fresh herbs

“We continue to see a significant return on every dollar invested in agriculture. From food security to a healthier citizenry to economic development, agriculture must and will play a role in West Virginia’s future. It is time for the Legislature to increase funding towards agricultural production,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said.

Food banks struggle with less food from USDA, increased demand and inflation

According to the WVDA release, funds for this year’s SNAP Stretch program were awarded under COVID relief dollars through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The WVDA worked with the Department of Economic Development and Senator Manchin’s office to meet necessary requirements for the funding.

There is no registration or sign-up process for SNAP Stretch, according to the program’s website .

In previous years, Commissioner Leonhardt worked with the Governor’s office and the Food and Farm Coalition to secure one-time funding, but Leonhardt and the WVDA requested the Legislature make SNAP Stretch a permanent line item starting in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 18

Tina Vance
4d ago

I’m not downing anyone who gets the extra stamps but I work every day at a grocery store I have no kids. But I still got bills and have to buy food. Why don’t working people get something. Anything would help.

Reply(4)
9
Debra Jimenez
4d ago

lets hope n pray🙏 these states continues with the emergency food stamps due to inflation an what i seen the last 1-2 months the food prices suppose to rise up tp 11% November 2022 thats is terrible. Most of us using up our food stamps before end of month .The food stamps is suppose last from one month to next payment get deposit but its very hard to make the amount we get stretch us .What the states exspect eat peanut butter or eggs or bolongna everyday no way .

Reply(7)
5
Hope
4d ago

This is really nice by our government but wouldn't it be better to lower the tax or put people back to work? I get the sense that government wants the money in their hands first then they'll pass it out how they want . The, we make it ,you take it ,attitude has to stop!

Reply(2)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

SNAP Stretch: Make food program permanent

Food insecurity is a greater problem in our region than many of us care to consider. Even when we see the rising prices at grocery stores, it does not always translate to us thinking about those who are being priced out of a decent meal for their families. But the need is great, and policymakers are working toward some solutions.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Leonhardt
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Opportunity: West Virginia needs nurses

If you have received care from a nurse in West Virginia lately, you may have noticed it seems as though they have a lot on their plates — yet they still manage to get the job done. Among the reasons for that increased workload is a shortage of nurses, and the problem is expected only to get worse.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Food Banks#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#West Virginians#Legislature#Wvda
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety

(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
POLITICS
Mountain State Spotlight

A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back

MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID claims four more lives in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Four more deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state also reported another decline in the number of active cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, reporting 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide compared to 1,233 on Tuesday. Cases have been on the decline, a number indicating the state may have passed the peak of the latest omicron BA.5 variant surge, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active cases drop to 170 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped about 170 from Monday to Tuesday mornings, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. The department reported 1,233 active cases of the virus, down from 1,402 on Monday. Monday’s number was down from the 1,726 active...
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

$697K coming to housing programs in the area

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $697,260 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was announced today, September 28, 2022, for 17 different West Virginia housing authorities to help provide quality housing for all West Virginians. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley-Moore Capito announced the funding earlier today, and made the following statements about both […]
HOMELESS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy