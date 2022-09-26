New Chick-fil-A opens this Thursday in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- Chick-fil-A is opening their Southfield location this Thursday, September 29, and the owner is already investing in the community.

The new addition to the popular fast food chain can be found at 28550 Telegraph Rd, just north of the Lodge and I-696 in Southfield.

This will be the eleventh Metro Detroit Chick-fil-A location and is expected to employ 145 full- and part-time team members.

The new restaurant is owned and operated by Matthew Leverett. Leverett was born in Chicago and grew up in Southfield before heading to Bowling Green State University. He worked in consulting before joining the Chick-fil-A team in 2018.

A Monday press release said that Leverett is committed to making a difference in the community he’s always called home by getting involved with local schools and building business connections to collectively support non-profits and sponsor community events.

“Southfield has been my home for the majority of my life, and it’s a dream come true to serve and give back to this community that I know and love,” said Leverett in the release.

“As Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Southfield, it is my vision to become Southfield’s beacon of food and hospitality and my ultimate goal is to invest back into the community that raised me and has always supported me.”

For the grand opening, Leverett is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Southfield area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Leverett plans to have his location participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table™ Program, which works to get surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits.

Starting November 12, Chick-fil-A lovers will also be able to enjoy special seasonal items, including the Autumn Spice Milkshake -- the first new chainwide flavor in four years.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich will also return.

Operating hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Customers can dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out. The Chick-fil-A mobile app and website can be used to order in advance.

