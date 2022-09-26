ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Amazon’s first Prime Early Access Sale promises slashed prices Oct. 11-12

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWPqu_0iAxIiiE00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Prime Day will happen twice this year

It’s only been a few months since Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year, and we’ve found out that we are getting a double-dose of savings in 2022. That’s right, a second Prime Day -type event is happening in October and it will let consumers get a jump start on holiday gift shopping. Here is a quick rundown of what to expect.

In this article: Apple AirPods Pro , Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Cosori Pro II Air Fryer

What is this second Prime event called?

If there is anything you can expect from Amazon, it’s keeping the titles of events straightforward. The day that is set aside to celebrate all things Prime is called Prime Day. Likewise, this sales event is similarly titled. Since this one happens before the holiday sales begin, the official title is Prime Early Access Sale.

When is the Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon is cleverly slipping this sales event into that one blank space on consumers’ shopping calendars. It is coming after the back-to-school shopping spree, but before Black Friday. This way, there can be deals on everything from Halloween to New Years, so people can get all of their shopping done for any upcoming end-of-year events and spend the time enjoying the many celebrations that occur. Prime Early Access will begin on October 11.

How long will Prime Early Access last?

Every Prime Day since 2017 has lasted longer than a single day. Forty-eight hours seems to be the magic number to create urgency, yet give people the time to shop for what they want and need. This event will be no different. The Prime Early Access Sale will last a full two days.

Who can shop the Prime Early Access Sale?

Just like all other Prime Day sales, Prime Early Access will only be open to Prime members. If you have not been a Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the deep discounts.

What to expect during the Prime Early Access Sale

Deepest discounts of the year

It might be hard to exceed the discounts offered on July 2022’s Prime Day, but expect the savings to be on par. However, be choosy when creating your shopping list because not everything will be the best deal. Many items will hope to ride the coattails of those deeply discounted items, so they can get picked up during the shopping frenzy.

Lightning Deals

Lightning Deals are sales that only last a brief period during Prime Day. To take advantage of Lightning Deals, put the items you want most on a watch list, so you receive a notification through your Amazon app if these products go on sale.

New tech will be introduced

Prime Day has traditionally been the time when must-have new tech is released, especially from Amazon. If there are any new models, versions or generations of products that haven’t yet been released in 2022, expect them to become available on or around Prime Early Access.

Last year’s models will offer the biggest deals

To get rid of stock, expect older models of everything, from Apple Watches to zero-turn mowers to be on sale.

Items will sell out

Just because the sales event takes place online, it doesn’t mean there is a limitless supply of products. Be prepared to shop early so you don’t miss out on the most popular items.

Deals we anticipate happening during the Prime Early Access Sale

Based on previous performance, here are some items that will probably go on sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqDVE_0iAxIiiE00

Apple AirPods Pro

The hugely popular AirPods Pro has active noise cancellation, transparency mode and spatial audio. This offering includes two years of AppleCare+ and protects against up to two incidents of accidental damage.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPnP7_0iAxIiiE00

Echo Dot (4th Generation)

Amazon’s revolutionary smart speaker has been a top-selling item year after year on Prime Day. It has a compact design, offers a big sound and gives you control over all the smart devices in your home.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWg9V_0iAxIiiE00

Cosori Pro II Air Fryer

An air fryer will change the way you cook. This popular model from Cosori has a shake reminder and 12 one-touch cooking functions. The 5.8-ounce basket is large enough to meet the needs of a family of four.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfOPe_0iAxIiiE00

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch has become such a life-changing device that some doctors are now recommending it for patients to monitor their general health and fitness. The series 7 can take an ECG, measure blood oxygen and track the quality of your sleep, as well as encourage you to stay active.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwZzj_0iAxIiiE00

LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book

The best learning is fun. This book can teach your child about animals, food, colors, activities and more. It is recommended for ages 18 months and up and requires two AA batteries.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Click here for more deals this Prime Early Access.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Traffic stop lead to a meth bust and triple arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine. On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Booking photos of men in connection to Manuel Sanchez’ murder

UPDATE: The El Paso police department has now released the booking photos of the two men who were arrested in connection to the death of a 28-year-old man. Michael and Daniel Leyva were booked into jail for their alleged roles related to the death of Manuel Sanchez Jr.Michael Leyva is facing a capital murder charge […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Holiday Sales#Early Access#Bestreviews#Cosori#Prime Early Access Sale
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CHECK IT OUT: Mom makes Texas-sized mum for Snyder ISD homecoming

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mom made a Texas-sized mum to celebrate homecoming at Snyder ISD. Brandi Ubando hand-crafted the 12-foot-tall creation with the help of her niece Kylie to honor Snyder’s student athletes. Her daughter, Sydney, is a senior and Capitan of the cheer squad, so it’s only natural that Brandi would help decorate […]
SNYDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Halloween
KTSM

$1.5 million worth of fentanyl seized by Amarillo Police

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department’s narcotics unit recently seized around 100,000 fentanyl pills during an investigation. According to a news release from the department, the narcotics unit, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Amarillo office, conducted an investigation that led to officials seizing around 100,000 fentanyl pills. Officials said […]
AMARILLO, TX
KTSM

Odessa man pleads guilty to murdering 7-month-old son

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Kameron Gammage, the father accused of killing his 7-month-old son last July, pled guilty to Murder and to Injury to a Child in court today. Gammage was sentenced to life in prison, plus twenty years. By agreement, the court ordered the cases to run consecutively, meaning he must serve one sentence […]
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City employees pulled from day jobs to assist migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dialing into undecided voters in Abbott-O’Rourke debate

DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke face off in Friday night’s debate, a panel of potentially undecided voters will gauge their reactions for viewers to see. Nexstar Media Group is hosting the debate at 7 p.m. on Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 6, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week six after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 42 F Austin 0 F Montwood 43 F Dumas 47 F Eastwood Eastlake 0 Coronado Socorro 0 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least One person was transported to the hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Larry Summers on Biden’s economic ‘soft landing’ comments: ‘Really quite unlikely’

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers cast doubt on President Biden’s comments that he is hoping for an economic “soft landing” to get inflation under control without triggering a recession, saying that he believes achieving that goal is “really quite unlikely.”  Summers told The Washington Post in an interview published Friday that he expects unemployment to […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTSM

What to expect from tonight gubernatorial debate: El Paso political expert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first and likely the last time, Gov. Greg Abbott and democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will have a face-to-face debate during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. The Director for the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies Dr. Richard Pineda speaking with KTSM 9 News ahead of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy