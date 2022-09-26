Ohio stolen gun used at Pennsylvania amusement park injured 3 people
A stolen gun was used to injure 3 people at Kennywood over the weekend.7News reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting Close
New details were reported from KDKA that the gun used in the shooting was stolen from a vehicle in Columbus in August 2021.ORIGINAL STORY: 3 people shot at Kennywood
No suspects have been named, yet.Kennywood visitors trampled during gun shots
the three people shot at Kennywood were two 15-year-old teens and a 39-year-old man.
The severity of the injuries have not been confirmed at this time.
