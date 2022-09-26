ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio stolen gun used at Pennsylvania amusement park injured 3 people

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKmB9_0iAxIhpV00

A stolen gun was used to injure 3 people at Kennywood over the weekend.

7News reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

New details were reported from KDKA that the gun used in the shooting was stolen from a vehicle in Columbus in August 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 people shot at Kennywood

No suspects have been named, yet.

Kennywood visitors trampled during gun shots

the three people shot at Kennywood were two 15-year-old teens and a 39-year-old man.

The severity of the injuries have not been confirmed at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 4

Related
WKBN

Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
HEATH, OH
10TV

Police: 5 shot at northeast Columbus gentlemen's club

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning, police told 10TV. It happened in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
WKBN

Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Family: Woman shot in attempted robbery at Linden gas station paralyzed from neck down

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marissa Jones, 33, is paralyzed from the neck down after she was shot at a South Linden gas station last week during an attempted robbery. Jones was on a date last Wednesday when police said they stopped at the Sunoco gas station on Cleveland Avenue. Columbus Police Detective Jeremy Niederkohr said a group of three suspects then surrounded their vehicle.
NBC4 Columbus

‘Eating while driving’ destroys front of house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The front of a house in the Weinland Park area of Columbus was destroyed overnight when a car crashed into its brick porch. According to an officer at the scene, a woman reportedly was eating while driving and lost control of the car which crashed into the front of 50 West King Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennywood Park#Amusement Park#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kdka#Nexstar Media Inc
953wiki.com

Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars

September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
MADISON, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus SWAT officers arrest man wanted in 2021 homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide. Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood. Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
cwcolumbus.com

Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man dead after 23-year-old ran a red light

HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Monday after his semi cab was hit by a vehicle whose driver failed to stop at a red light, police said. Just after 1 p.m., Stephen Heffelfinger, 68, of Heath was killed in a crash while driving northbound in a semi cab along State Route 37 west of […]
HEATH, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy