Ohio stolen gun used at Pennsylvania amusement park injured 3 people

A stolen gun was used to injure 3 people at Kennywood over the weekend.

New details were reported from KDKA that the gun used in the shooting was stolen from a vehicle in Columbus in August 2021.

No suspects have been named, yet.

the three people shot at Kennywood were two 15-year-old teens and a 39-year-old man.

The severity of the injuries have not been confirmed at this time.

