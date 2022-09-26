Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
College Station heads to Georgetown to battle East View Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 5th ranked College Station Cougars will be on the road Friday night as they take on East View (0-4, 0-1) at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex. The Cougars (3-1, 1-0) are coming off a 38-10 win over Leander in their district opener. While the...
KBTX.com
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks Junior announced Wednesday afternoon he was committing to Texas A&M. Picking the Aggies over the Oklahoma Sooners. Hicks is ranked 17th nationally and 3rd in the state. The Aggies began recruiting him in the 8th grade and he’s excited with...
KBTX.com
College Station sweeps Rudder at home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Twin Cities, College Station hosted Rudder in a Highway 6 throw-down. The Cougars beat the Rangers in three (25-23, 25-10, 25-18). Avery Psenick led College Station with 17 kills.
KBTX.com
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are hoping to bounce back from their district opening loss last week against Temple as they travel to Copperas Cove. The Vikings are still without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who is out with a hand injury. The Bulldogs are undefeated at home this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Over 20 College Station ISD students make All-Region Choir
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to College Station ISD’s choir students!. Twenty-three members of the A&M Consolidated and College Station High School choirs earned Texas Music Educators Association All-Region 8 accolades. Five additional choristers were named as alternates, while 16 of the 23 All-Region selections also qualified for...
KBTX.com
Pour one out for this Bryan Legend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery. The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and...
KBTX.com
Volleyball Prepped for Pair of Matches at Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M volleyball team looks to remain undefeated on the road this weekend when it travels to face the Georgia Bulldogs in a pair of matches. First serve between the Aggies (10-4, 2-1 SEC) and the Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 SEC) is set for 1 p.m. CT on Saturday and 11 a.m. CT on Sunday. Saturday’s contest is available via streaming SEC Network+ while Sunday’s series finale is slated to air nationally on SEC Network. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension partnering with Allie’s Way for distracted driving PSA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, nearly one in five crashes on Texas roads were caused by a distracted driver in 2021. Distractions can include anything from texting and talking on the phone to eating and drinking, putting on makeup, shaving, reading, programming a navigation system, watching a video and even adjusting the radio. Since Sept. 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write, or send a text while driving in Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
No. 3 Texas A&M heads west for a pair of meets
FRESNO, California -- The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team hits the road for a pair of meets at Fresno State and UC Davis on Friday and Saturday at the Student Horse Center and the UC Davis Equestrian Center. The Aggies (0-1) square off against No. 8 Fresno State (0-0)...
KBTX.com
Casarez places sixth at 48th Annual Paul Short Run
BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania -- Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez sixth-place finish paced the men to a 16th place team finish, while Grace Plain led the women’s team to finish 19th at the 48th Annual Paul Short Run, Friday morning at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Casarez, a junior, made...
KBTX.com
Men’s Tennis Prepares for ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team’s fall slate continues Saturday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center Oct. 1-9. “The ITA All-American is always a great tournament this early in the season,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Our guys will be tested against some of the best players and teams in the country over the next few days. This tournament gives us valuable evaluation opportunities to see where everyone is at and what we need to continue to improve on.”
KBTX.com
No. 3 Aggies complete comeback win over No. 8 Fresno State, 11-8
FRESNO, California -- The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team (1-1) defeated No. 8 Fresno State (0-1), 11-8, to secure its first win of the season, Friday afternoon at the Student Horse Center. Trailing by one at the break, the Maroon & White dominated the second half winning seven of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Men’s and women’s basketball introduce Aggie Basketball Luncheon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball programs unveiled the joint Aggie Basketball Luncheon which both teams will host three times during the fall semester, beginning on Oct. 13. Aggie Basketball Luncheons will be hosted on:. Oct. 13 (Thursday) Nov. 15 (Tuesday) Dec. 14...
KBTX.com
SEC releases 2023 softball schedule
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team learned its 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule on Thursday. The Aggies will begin league action on the road at Arkansas (March 10-12), before hosting Georgia at Davis Diamond for their SEC home opener, March 17-19. After a road trip to Kentucky (March 24-26), Texas A&M returns home for back-to-back series with Tennessee (March 31-April 2) and Mississippi State (April 7-9).
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station man wins national award for his work with OnRamp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jeremy Smith, the General Manager of Christian Brothers Automotive in Bryan and College Station, is being recognized at a national level. He was chosen out of all the Christian Brothers Automotive employees across the country to receive the Lighthouse Award. One employee in their organization wins this annual award for being a light to their community through selfless service that goes beyond the job.
KBTX.com
Aggies hope to avoid slow start against Mississippi State in Starkville
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs may not lead the nation in scoring, but their 37 points per game average isn’t shabby and when you consider Texas A&M ranks 108th in scoring offense at 21 points per game it’s easy to see why the Bulldogs are favored by four points going into Saturday’s game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Cash Byers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cash Byers joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Friday, Sept. 30. An authentic Texas singer/songwriter, Byers got his start in College Station with his band Big Valley. He describes their music as a mix of blues, folk and Americana. He performed his...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M soccer edged by Arkansas 1-0
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - The Texas A&M Aggies were doomed by a Razorbacks’ goal in the waning seconds of the first half in a 1-0 loss to No. 12 Arkansas on Thursday evening. Playing on an even keel for the opening 44 minutes at Razorback Field, Arkansas took advantage of a throw-in deep in their offensive end to break the scoring seal. A couple of headers got the ball to Anna Podojil who sent the ball inside the left post with her left-footed shot with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Luke Johnson from St. Joseph Catholic School
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Catholic School’s Luke Johnson is this week’s KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The St. Joseph Catholic senior has a 4.33 grade point average and ranks first in his class. Luke is a NASA High School Aerospace Scholar, National Honor Society Parliamentarian, and is a member of Student Council, Eagles for Life, Boy Scout Troop 1300, and Junior Leadership Brazos 2022.
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardner : Growing your own loofah
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The loofah is a popular shower tool used by people all over the world, and now you can save yourself a trip to the store by learning how to grow one in your very own backyard. “You can grow these yourself, they’re fun as long as...
Comments / 0