TULSA, Okla. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team’s fall slate continues Saturday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center Oct. 1-9. “The ITA All-American is always a great tournament this early in the season,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Our guys will be tested against some of the best players and teams in the country over the next few days. This tournament gives us valuable evaluation opportunities to see where everyone is at and what we need to continue to improve on.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO