Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
Roanoke, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The William Byrd High School football team will have a game with Cave Spring High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
multihousingnews.com
Tazewell sells Virginia Apartment Building for $15M
The community is located in the center of downtown Roanoke. Tazewell Development has completed the $14.6 million sale of Gramercy Row Apartment Residences, an 82-unit mixed-use apartment community located at 206 Williamson Road SE in Roanoke, Va. Cushman & Wakefield’s Roanoke-based Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell in the transaction. The property was acquired by a private investor.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Planning Commission approves massive redevelopment project
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– After months of angered residents and deliberation. The Roanoke County Planning Commission has approved a rezoning project that will bring a four-story hotel and 80 townhomes to the Edgebrook Road neighborhood. Four members of the commission voted yes, with one no from the Catawba District...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power prepares for Ian’s effect on Virginia
(WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power reports it is monitoring the path of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian, and preparing accordingly. Remnants from the storm could impact parts of the company’s service area starting into the weekend. Storm Preparation Efforts. Employees and contractors report they are on alert and prepared to...
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree registration opens up for families in need on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, one of The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s most special missions is providing Christmas presents for families in need through its Angel Tree operation. On Saturday, that registration will once again open. “Having the feeling of helping these families provide for their children and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WDBJ7.com
Crews already starting to prepare for fourth annual Illuminights
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Though we still have Halloween and Thanksgiving ahead of us, Roanoke County crews are already getting into the Christmas spirit. “Crews have been out here setting up Illuminights since Labor Day and we’re a little under two months away from the opening of Illuminights,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks.
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
WDBJ7.com
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Brett Young concert to be rescheduled due to inclement weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert that was set for Friday at Elmwood Park is being rescheduled due to inclement weather, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The organization says it will notify the public once a new date has been chosen. Anyone who bought tickets for Friday’s concert...
WSET
At no cost to you: Board approves new zoning district for redevelopment in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved a new zoning district designed to encourage redevelopment in the I-81 Exit 150 area. The Gateway Overlay District updates old suburban-based development regulations with new standards and guidelines that create opportunities for a mix of new commercial and residential development.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg’s “Get Downtown” event canceled due to Tropical Storm Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Lynchburg has canceled its “Get Downtown” event due to inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Ian. The city says the event won’t be rescheduled. The cancelation was done with the safety in mind of vendors, entertainers and anyone who wanted to...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount building debate at center of council race
ROCKY MOUNT — Over the last several months, a number of signs have appeared in the windows of 325 Franklin Street implying the town is colluding to prevent development of the building. The registered agent for the company that owns the downtown building, Phillip Bane, put the signs up....
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Food Truck Rodeo postponed
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The food truck rodeo has been postponed until later this fall or possibly spring because of Tropical Storm Ian, expected to make its way into Virginia by this weekend. ORIGINAL STORY: Get ready to pack an appetite, because Christiansburg’s Food Truck Rodeo is back.
WDBJ7.com
Students attend SOVA Career Choice Expo to help plan their future
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Employers in southern Virginia are educating students about their careers. Students got out of the classroom Thursday to attend the SOVA Career Choice Youth Expo at the Olde Dominion Agriculture Complex in Chatham. More than 3,000 students from Martinsville, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Halifax County, Henry...
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WDBJ7.com
Residents protest ahead of public hearing on Edgebrook Road rezoning petition
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Since February, ABoone Real Estate Inc. has been working to get approval for a rezoning project off Edgebrook Road in Roanoke County. The petition was revised in July 2022 to rezone 3.46 acres to C-2 for a four story hotel and 28.86 acres to R-3 for 80 townhouses.
Comments / 0