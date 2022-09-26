Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
The "Bling Empire" Cast Say Fans "Will Be on the Edge of Their Seats" Throughout All of Season 3
"Bling Empire" officially returns for season three on Oct. 5, and from the looks of it, there are plenty of surprises in store. The trailer, released on Sept. 21, features Kelly Mi Li jumping back into the dating scene, a heated conversation between Christine Chiu and Jamie Xie, and an explosive moment for Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee, during which she tells him, "You're not my type." But perhaps the most unexpected part is when Kelly's ex, Andrew Gray, shows up to a party that everyone, including Li, is attending.
Marsai Martin Shows Off Her Immaculate Fine-Line Rose Tattoo
"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin took fans by surprise on Sept. 29 after sharing a video of her getting a mystery tattoo. The clip, which was casually posted in the middle of a photo gallery on Instagram, shows the actor lying down at a parlor — while on her phone, presumably to distract herself from the pain — while her tattoo artist works in the background.
Miles Teller Recalls Breaking Royal Protocol With Will and Kate: "I Felt the Vibe"
When it comes to meeting members of the royal family, there is certain etiquette that most people are expected to abide by. But although he was informed of the proper protocol, "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller said he threw all caution to the wind when he met Kate Middleton and Prince William at a screening in London. "I kind of had a sheet to prep, to make sure I didn't mess it up," he told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Sept. 28. But despite his careful training, not everything went to plan upon the actual meeting.
Lucy Hale's Short Supermodel Nails Are the Perfect Transitional Mani
Lucy Hale just gave the hottest manicure trend in Hollywood a try, and as she's a proponent of minimalist beauty, it's a perfect fit. Supermodel nails have been making the rounds over the last year and have amassed quite the list of A-lister fans, with Hale officinally joining the ranks. In a carousel of images shared on Instagram on Sept. 29, a sheer, pale-pink manicure can be seen wrapped around a to-go coffee cup.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
'She Hasn’t Forgotten’: Regis Philbin Told Kathie Lee Gifford Secrets About Kelly Ripa Feud Before His Death
Regis Philbin shared all the secrets about his feud with Kelly Ripa to Kathy Lee Gifford before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ripa, 50, has been making the rounds promoting her new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories — where she spilled about Philbin. In the book, Ripa claimed there were “bad days” on set and Philbin did not always make her feel comfortable. The ex-soap star took over the co-hosting spot from Kathie Lee Gifford in 2001. Gifford worked with Philbin from 1998 to 2000. He eventually stepped down in 2011. Philbin passed away in...
Where Is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's Father, Now?
Netflix's latest true-crime series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is revisiting the chilling murders of the notorious serial killer. The 10-part limited series delves into Jeffrey's childhood and the psychological behavior that preceded his unnerving string of sexual assaults and murders, which he carried out over a decade before finally getting caught in 1991. Jeffrey horrifically raped, killed, and dismembered 17 known victims, most of whom were underage males of color, between 1978 and 1991.
Kylie Jenner's Cone-Bra Gown Plunges Down to Her Waistline
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out most recently on Sept. 29 for Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli SS23 RTW presentation in a plunging, royal-blue velvet gown. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and mom of two coordinated the formfitting, floor-length number with a thick choker necklace affixed to an oversize heart pendant, further complementing the textural mood with an ornate purse that featured gold hardware and the brand's teeth-stud earrings. Jenner wore shiny black patent pumps, and Jesus Guerrero set her dark hair into a swirling updo. Her makeup, by Ariel Tejada, included brown, smoky shadow, a sweeping cat eye, a cherry-red lip, and pink blush. She finished the moment with a nude manicure so as not to distract from the rest of her standout accoutrements.
Woman turns her car around after seeing her boyfriend and his friends
A person whose foremost priority is their partner will zealously protect the time they spend together. They will also value their partner’s opinion and ensure that they’re happy in the relationship.
Cher Wears a Metallic Catsuit to Close Out the Balmain Show
Over a hundred looks came down the runway at Balmain's spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, and yet, the very last one was the clear standout. On Sept. 28, Cher made a surprise cameo for the finale, joining creative director Olivier Rousteing on the catwalk. Wearing a metallic catsuit of sorts, the goddess of pop walked to her own iconic track from 1998, "Strong Enough."
Hailey Bieber Steps Out in Paris Wearing Wide-Leg Trousers With Boxy Cargo Pockets
Hailey Bieber could fit a lot of skin care in her cargo pockets. The model and Rhode beauty brand founder is currently in Paris attending Fashion Week, and during an outing in between shows on Sept. 28, she wore an all-black outfit with quite the cargo pants as the focal point. In addition to the two boxy pockets at each side, the trousers come in a fitted, wide-leg silhouette not often seen in that style.
Why Victoria Beckham Removed a Tattoo of Her Husband's Initials
Victoria Beckham has removed her script tattoo of David Beckham's initials on her wrist. But despite speculation that she removed the ink because of a rumored rift in the marriage, in recent years, Beckham has been removing many of her body art to achieve a more minimalist aesthetic. Fans noticed...
Machine Gun Kelly Shares Photos With Daughter Casie on Her First European Tour
Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his 13-year-old daughter, Casie, along for his European tour. "it's my daughter's first Europe tour 💼🇫🇷," the 32-year-old musician captioned a series of Instagram photos of them together on Sept. 30. His post also featured his fiancée, Megan Fox. The next and final leg of MGK's "Mainstream Sellout" tour kicks off on Oct. 1 in England and continues through Scotland, Ireland, and the Netherlands.
AJ McLean Reveals the Backstreet Boys's Reaction to Him Joining "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race"
AJ McLean has been performing practically all of his life, but his experience on season two of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" is unlike anything the singer has ever done before. The 44-year-old Backstreet Boy is the star behind the fabulous Poppy Love, and as he heads into Friday's finale — competing against Tatyana Ali (Chakra 7) and Mark Indelicato (Thirsty Von Trapp) — he's reflecting on his whirlwind journey on the show.
Julia Fox's Metallic Foil Gown Brings Drama to the NYC Ballet Gala
Julia Fox made a dramatic entrance at the New York City Ballet's 10th annual fall fashion gala, which took place at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The 32-year-old model and muse broke away from her typically dark palette to shine in a Zac Posen foil gown, which featured ballooning sleeves, a multilayered corseted bodice, and a lightweight train that swept the red carpet.
Lori Harvey Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Crop Top and Maxi Skirt in NYC
Lori Harvey is deconstructing evening-wear ideals one high-profile event at a time. On Sept. 29, the model skipped the traditional cocktail dress and flowing gown in favor of look 54 from designer Riccardo Tisci's Burberry fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harvey mingled with fellow celebrities — including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Dynevor, and more — at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards while quietly paying tribute to Tisci, who recently announced his departure from the fashion house after five years as chief creative officer.
Selena Gomez Calls For "Kindness" Following Hailey Bieber's "Call Her Daddy" Interview
When all else fails, Selena Gomez believes in killing 'em with kindness. One day after Hailey Bieber's highly anticipated appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in which she addressed rumors that she "stole" Justin Bieber while he was still dating Gomez, the "Only Murders in the Building" star took a moment to speak to her fans during a TikTok Live, emphasizing the impact of words and the importance of kindness. Although Gomez did not single out Hailey's interview in particular, she noted that, "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."
