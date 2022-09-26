Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learnedThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
newsantaana.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
newsantaana.com
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
Video shows officers take down driver accused of killing man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles
Authorities say a man and his three dogs were struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning while walking in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. The unidentified victim and his dogs were pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
newsantaana.com
How the SAPD tracked down a man suspected of fatally stabbing a homeless victim
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:48 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a request for assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). OCFA advised they were out with a possible assault victim along the bike trail in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Avenue. Paramedics treated the male adult victim for a stab wound to the head. The male was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to track down an apartment burglar
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1825 hrs., The individual shown above is being considered a person of interest referencing an apartment complex burglary in Westminster. The individual was captured on surveillance within the vicinity at the time of this incident. Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic; 20-30 years old; medium build;...
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
onscene.tv
Tesla Crash Sends Two to Hospital | Anaheim
09.28.2022 | 1:00 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police Department responded for a two vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a Tesla and a second car. According to witnesses on scene, the Tesla ran a red light and hit the...
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trial begins for man charged with killing girlfriend in Santa Ana
A 44-year-old man repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday. Prentis John Hill is charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a...
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
orangecountytribune.com
$250k damage in house fire
A middle-of-the-night fire did an estimated $250,000 in damage to a home in Westminster on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 3:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 15000 block of Balboa Street, between McFadden and Bolsa Avenues. Fifty-five firefighters from the...
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing man over incident involving a cat
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman in California was arrested for allegedly killing a man over an incident that involved a cat, officials say. According to a news release Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with murder. The DA’s office said on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsantaana.com
Edison Elementary substitute teacher arrested for molesting a 10-year-old
Santa Ana Police arrested Joseph Frances Deluca, a 47-year-old resident of Irvine, for sexual assault of a minor. Deluca was working as a substitute teacher at Edison Elementary School when a 10-year-old female student alleged that Deluca had touched her inappropriately in the classroom the day before. Which SAUSD School...
Long Beach Post
2 more suspects arrested in shooting death of Irvine man in North Long Beach, police say
Police say they have arrested two more suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 46-year-old Irvine man whose body was found inside a vehicle in North Long Beach last year. Paramount resident Eleazar Lopez, 34, was arrested Tuesday in Downey on suspicion of conspiring to commit the murder...
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
Man Arrested During Garden Grove Street Racing Operation
Five kilograms of cocaine were found in the search of the car whose driver was arrested in Garden Grove as part of the attempt to crack down on illegal street racing and takeovers, police said Tuesday.
newsantaana.com
An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital
SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
newsantaana.com
Anaheim woman-hating “incel” wanted for violent attacks captured and now facing felony charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A self-proclaimed “incel” who posted videos of himself pepper spraying and harassing women on his YouTube channel wanted on a warrant for multiple felony assaults and hate crime enhancements in connection with a series of violent attacks targeting unsuspecting women in Orange County has been captured and transported back to Orange County to face charges.
palisadesnews.com
Woman’s Wallet Stolen Out of Cart While Shopping in Palisades Grocery Store
While shopping in a Pacific Palisades supermarket, a woman was recently robbed after being distracted by one suspect while another suspect took her wallet. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on September 16 around 4:25 p.m. in the Ralphs on Sunset Boulevard. LAPD Senior...
newsantaana.com
Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police
Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
Comments / 0