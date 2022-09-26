ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

newsantaana.com

Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas

Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

How the SAPD tracked down a man suspected of fatally stabbing a homeless victim

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:48 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a request for assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). OCFA advised they were out with a possible assault victim along the bike trail in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Avenue. Paramedics treated the male adult victim for a stab wound to the head. The male was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Westminster Police are trying to track down an apartment burglar

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1825 hrs., The individual shown above is being considered a person of interest referencing an apartment complex burglary in Westminster. The individual was captured on surveillance within the vicinity at the time of this incident. Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic; 20-30 years old; medium build;...
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed

Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
ORANGE, CA
onscene.tv

Tesla Crash Sends Two to Hospital | Anaheim

09.28.2022 | 1:00 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police Department responded for a two vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a Tesla and a second car. According to witnesses on scene, the Tesla ran a red light and hit the...
ANAHEIM, CA
HeySoCal

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Trial begins for man charged with killing girlfriend in Santa Ana

A 44-year-old man repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday. Prentis John Hill is charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a...
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

$250k damage in house fire

A middle-of-the-night fire did an estimated $250,000 in damage to a home in Westminster on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 3:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 15000 block of Balboa Street, between McFadden and Bolsa Avenues. Fifty-five firefighters from the...
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

Edison Elementary substitute teacher arrested for molesting a 10-year-old

Santa Ana Police arrested Joseph Frances Deluca, a 47-year-old resident of Irvine, for sexual assault of a minor. Deluca was working as a substitute teacher at Edison Elementary School when a 10-year-old female student alleged that Deluca had touched her inappropriately in the classroom the day before. Which SAUSD School...
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital

SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Anaheim woman-hating “incel” wanted for violent attacks captured and now facing felony charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A self-proclaimed “incel” who posted videos of himself pepper spraying and harassing women on his YouTube channel wanted on a warrant for multiple felony assaults and hate crime enhancements in connection with a series of violent attacks targeting unsuspecting women in Orange County has been captured and transported back to Orange County to face charges.
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police

Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
IRVINE, CA

