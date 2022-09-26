Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
rhinotimes.com
You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center
This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
rhinotimes.com
County Chairman And Homeless Man Have Impromptu Dialog
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to address some issues related to funding for housing programs, and, at the very end of the meeting, a homeless man wanted to have his say too. He called out loudly to the board members in the small conference...
rhinotimes.com
Task Force On Homelessness Providing Hope For A Unified Effort
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, a group of Guilford County commissioners met with Greensboro and High Point City Council members in the first ever meeting of the Guilford County Task Force On Homelessness. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston said he was strongly encouraged by the commitment expressed by all parties to take on the problem of homelessness in Guilford County in a wholistic and unified way.
triad-city-beat.com
‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival
Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elonnewsnetwork.com
Tribute to Jeanne and Jerry Robertson to be held Sept. 29
The Elon University community is gathering tonight to honor longtime university leaders and donors Jerry and Jeanne Robertson, who died in June and August 2021, respectively. Director of Presidential Stewardship Lizzie Hill helped coordinate the event and said the tribute was put off due to the prevalence of COVID-19 when the couple died. She said about 200 people are registered to attend the tribute.
triad-city-beat.com
GSO native Michael McMillan keeps ‘Aggie Pride’ alive in alumni Facebook group
Greensboro businessman Michael McMillan is the definition of “Aggie born, Aggie bred.” His parents met at North Carolina A&T State University, so it was only right he earned his bachelor’s of business administration from A&T in 1991. He served a stint in the U.S. Marines Corps and later worked in pharmaceutical sales before returning to A&T in 2003 for his master’s in adult education.
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers
When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Issues State of Emergency Due To Ian
On Friday morning, Sept. 30, Guilford County leaders declared a State of Emergency that went into effect at noon on Friday due to the expectation of bad weather and weather-related problems from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. A press release from the county put out on the morning of September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem State University cancels homecoming events, leaving seniors discouraged as Ian heads for the Carolinas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University's homecoming events have been canceled for the weekend, as the Piedmont Triad braces for impacts from Hurricane Ian. "It's always something," said WSSU senior Jonathan Haggler. "We can't catch a break." WSSU students are now left trying to find alternative ways to celebrate...
rhinotimes.com
Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County
If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
wfmynews2.com
LIST | Schools in the Triad closed, operating remotely Friday due to severe weather threat
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple school districts in the Piedmont Triad will be closed or operating remotely Friday due to Hurricane Ian, tropical storm warnings, and its associated risks of flooding and high winds. Here's a list of schools in the area that have announced changes. SCHOOLS CLOSED. Alamance-Burlington...
WXII 12
Triad schools closing, remote learning due to Ian's potential flooding and high winds risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Ian approaches North Carolina, Triad schools are preparing by announcing closures and remote learning days. Here are the school systems that have announced changes in preparation for the storm system:. Alamance-Burlington School System. Alamance-Burlington Schools announced that schools will be closed this Friday for all...
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
WXII 12
North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian
N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
Task force established in Guilford County to help those dealing with homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County leaders came together for the first time to form a task force to help those experiencing homelessness. More than a dozen representatives from Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County met at the old Guilford County Courthouse on Tuesday. “It’s an ongoing cycle that we have to address,” said […]
Greensboro church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention for support of LGBTQ community
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Southern Baptist Convention has voted to remove a Greensboro church from its rolls for it's support of the LGBTQ community, but church leaders say the congregation voted to leave the SBC in 1999. The SBC's Executive Committee voted to remove College Park: An American Baptist...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Government Vacancy Rate Hits 15 Percent
It’s hard to find good help these days, and Guilford County Manager Mike Halford knows that as well as anyone. He recently told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that, of 2,900 positions in Guilford County government, over 15 percent are currently vacant. “Right now, we’re sitting at about...
Comments / 0