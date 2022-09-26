ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center

This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Chairman And Homeless Man Have Impromptu Dialog

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to address some issues related to funding for housing programs, and, at the very end of the meeting, a homeless man wanted to have his say too. He called out loudly to the board members in the small conference...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Task Force On Homelessness Providing Hope For A Unified Effort

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, a group of Guilford County commissioners met with Greensboro and High Point City Council members in the first ever meeting of the Guilford County Task Force On Homelessness. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston said he was strongly encouraged by the commitment expressed by all parties to take on the problem of homelessness in Guilford County in a wholistic and unified way.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival

Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
elonnewsnetwork.com

Tribute to Jeanne and Jerry Robertson to be held Sept. 29

The Elon University community is gathering tonight to honor longtime university leaders and donors Jerry and Jeanne Robertson, who died in June and August 2021, respectively. Director of Presidential Stewardship Lizzie Hill helped coordinate the event and said the tribute was put off due to the prevalence of COVID-19 when the couple died. She said about 200 people are registered to attend the tribute.
ELON, NC
triad-city-beat.com

GSO native Michael McMillan keeps ‘Aggie Pride’ alive in alumni Facebook group

Greensboro businessman Michael McMillan is the definition of “Aggie born, Aggie bred.” His parents met at North Carolina A&T State University, so it was only right he earned his bachelor’s of business administration from A&T in 1991. He served a stint in the U.S. Marines Corps and later worked in pharmaceutical sales before returning to A&T in 2003 for his master’s in adult education.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers

When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Issues State of Emergency Due To Ian

On Friday morning, Sept. 30, Guilford County leaders declared a State of Emergency that went into effect at noon on Friday due to the expectation of bad weather and weather-related problems from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. A press release from the county put out on the morning of September...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Accreditation
rhinotimes.com

Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County

If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian

N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Government Vacancy Rate Hits 15 Percent

It’s hard to find good help these days, and Guilford County Manager Mike Halford knows that as well as anyone. He recently told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that, of 2,900 positions in Guilford County government, over 15 percent are currently vacant. “Right now, we’re sitting at about...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Community Policy