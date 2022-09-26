Read full article on original website
pinedaleroundup.com
Sheriff's report Sept. 19 to Sept. 25
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 199 calls from Sept.19 to Sept. 25, including three domestic disputes, a suicidal person, 25 citizen assists, a structure fire, 11 suspicious incidents, eight traffic complaints, 29 urinalyses and 32 vehicle identification number inspections. Sept. 19. At 1:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was...
eastidahonews.com
Teenage victim is recovering after horrific crash that killed drunk driver
IDAHO FALLS – As 16-year-old Kade Dalling looked down at his speedometer, he saw he was going 80 mph. But from that point on, all he remembers is the sound of loud crashing and metal scraping across the pavement. The next thing he knew, he was trapped upside down...
Post Register
Woman arrested in Bonneville County with company's stolen car
A woman was arrested in Bonneville County Sunday after she was reportedly caught driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Melissa Ilene Coz-Lizarraga, 46, was reportedly driving a white Ford F-350, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kelly Blue Book estimates the truck to have a value of just under $20,000.
eastidahonews.com
Don’t become a victim of this phone scam costing victims thousands of dollars
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. IDAHO FALLS – These days, our deputies see a wide variety of scams and fraudulent activity on social media, emails, texts and cell phone calls. One of the most common cell phone scams we see are suspects pretending to be law enforcement or an officer of the courts trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest. Some suspects are using technology that shows the actual phone number of local law enforcement on your caller ID, utilizing a fake voice mail system to route return calls to various divisions of your local police agency, and using similar names of actual local personnel to seem authentic.
buckrail.com
New fire burning near Mesquite Creek
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — A fire has started about five miles north of State Highway 22 near Mesquite Creek in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness. According to Caribou-Targhee National Forest, the Mesquite Fire was discovered on Monday, Sept. 26. Fire is currently smoldering and creeping in down and dead fuels, and is currently only 1/10th of an acre. Its cause was lightning.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Attractions in Wyoming's Barely Visited Star Valley
Set in Southwest Wyoming, Star Valley is a culturally, historically and geologically diverse valley, bringing together a number of quaint towns and long stretches of scenery and wildlife. From Alpine to Smooth, the valley covers a naturally-rich area between the state’s Salt River Range and the Webster Range of Idaho, with ranging altitudes reaching 7,000 feet. The towns of the valley leave plenty of activities for travelers around the year. Here are 6 of the best attractions to visit in the rare gem of Wyoming.
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
eastidahonews.com
Donny Osmond shares the funny reason why his visit to Yellowstone Bear World was ’embarrassing’
REXBURG — Yellowstone Bear World welcomes tens of thousands of tourists every summer. Most of the visitors want an up-close experience with the bears and other wildlife. Some people, like Donny Osmond, go to extremes to get close to the animals. During a recent taping of 7 Questions with...
buckrail.com
CMT to visit Jackson for ‘Cowgirls at The Cowboy’
JACKSON, Wyo. — When some of the top female songwriters and performers hit town Oct. 7– 9 for the first annual Cowgirls at The Cowboy Festival, at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, television cameras from Country Music Television (CMT) will be with them to capture so much of what makes Jackson Hole special.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Harvest Festival coming to Rexburg Farmers Market
The Rexburg Farmers Market is putting on a Harvest Festival on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. “We’re celebrating all the farmers and their produce that they have,” said Ronda Ball, assistant manager of the Rexburg Farmers Market. “We’re going to be giving away free pumpkins. We’re going to have face painting, a photo booth and karaoke. So we just want everybody to come and enjoy, have fun, and celebrate our farmers with us.”
svinews.com
Alpine continues with new projects
◆ Community leaders discuss school and recreation center. With the opening of the new Alpine Health Clinic, plans continue for new projects, including a new hotel, and early discussions are underway for a school and recreation center. The 66 -room Cobblestone Hotel was announced at the Alpine Civic Center on...
