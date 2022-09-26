ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Big Tailwinds That Could Make Contrarian Investors Rich in the Bear Market

Contrarians can sometimes get rich during bear markets, and you might be able to as well. Buying shares when others are too scared to is a basic and effective contrarian technique. Innovative businesses aren't about to stop developing innovative products when there's a bear market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Solana's performance metrics compared to leading blockchains are undeniable. Developers are rapidly building new tools for the blockchain. If any cryptocurrency will reach mass adoption, it's Solana.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Stocks I'm Considering Buying

Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Bounded Higher This Week

Two ARK ETFs added to their positions in Ginkgo Bioworks this week. Cathie Wood has been building a position in Ginkgo Bioworks consistently since August.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Time for Peloton to Put Itself Up for Sale?

The push for Peloton to sell itself has been bandied about before this year. Rival Nautilus is actually pursuing the option as part of a strategic review. This may not be the market for a sale, but Peloton's declining business could shortchange investors.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

You Don't Need Luck to Become a Millionaire -- Just Index Funds

Compound earnings is when interest begins earning interest on itself. An S&P 500 index fund may be a good staple in every investor's portfolio. Dollar-cost averaging can help keep investors consistent.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

This Fast-Growing Tech Stock Pays a Solid Dividend, and No One Talks About It.

Accenture's high return on invested capital makes it a top stock to invest in. A 1.5% dividend yield plus solid growth makes it a solid stock for investors near retirement.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 91%, The Worst Could Be Over For Teladoc

The once-highflying pandemic winner has seen its fortunes crumble. But despite the headline numbers, cash flow remains positive. The stock could make a comeback but remains a risky investment.
STOCKS

