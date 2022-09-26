Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISN
19-year-old arrested in shooting of Racine Case football player
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting of a Racine Case High School football player. Zysean Golden, 16, was found on Wednesday, September 28th, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel. That's across the street from Case High School.
WISN
16-year-old shot near 41st and Meinecke
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the area of 41st Street and Meinecke Avenue. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday. Police say the 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police are investigating and...
WISN
94-year-old woman killed crossing street
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 94-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Prospect Avenue. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle is a 40-year-old man who was turning from East Brady Street onto North Prospect Avenue. The driver of...
WISN
33-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 24th Place and Cornell Street. Investigators said a 33-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries at the scene. Police said they found a gun at the scene. They're looking for unknown suspects. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
16-year-old boy shot near Racine high school
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot at the Delta Hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. Police found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in serious but stable...
WISN
Fight ends in shooting in Greenfield Meijer parking lot
GREENFIELD, Wis. — A fight between two men in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Greenfield led to a shooting Wednesday morning, police said. A woman who was with one of the men shot the other man, Greenfield police said. He had a gunsh0t wound to the chest.
WISN
Victims, Waukesha businesses on edge ahead of Darrell Brooks trial next week
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wounds in Waukesha will be reopened when Darrell Brooks stands trial for killing people, including a child, who were celebrating the holidays when their sense of peace was shattered. More than 60 others were injured Nov. 21. Now, just days ahead of the trial, many victims...
WISN
Masks no longer required on Milwaukee County buses
MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, the CDC lowered Milwaukee County’s COVID-19 community risk level to “low”. Due to the status change, Milwaukee County announced that MCTS is no longer requiring masks for bus passengers or operators. In addition, the county announced that masking is no longer required at the Courthouse Complex for employees, contractors, and volunteers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect’s mother tells judge she’s concerned about son’s mental health
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man accused of running over and killing six people during the Waukesha Christmas parade in November 2021, is trying to fire his public defenders and represent himself in court when his trial begins on Oct. 3. On Wednesday, Brooks' mother, Dawn Woods, wrote...
WISN
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
WISN
Racine woman facing a dozen drug charges
RACINE, Wis. — Police arrested a Racine woman they said was in possession of a pound of crystal meth, according to an emailed news release. The release said officers executed a search warrant at the North St. home of Jill Fennell and found various amounts of drugs, including crystal methamphetamine, psilocybin, fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine.
WISN
Reporter, an MKE native, rescues woman during hurricane flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — A news reporter, who is a Milwaukee native, is being hailed a hero for stepping in, while he was working, to save a woman whose car was stuck in floodwater as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando. Tony Atkins, who recently moved to Orlando to join WESH 2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
New Berlin police K9 diagnosed with terminal cancer
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin police K9 has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Condor has been on the force for nine-and-a-half years and had never missed a day of work until he had emergency surgery earlier this month to have a mass removed on his spleen. "We...
WISN
Inmate at Racine County Jail headbutts correctional officer
RACINE, Wis. — Racine County Jail inmate Allan M. Brown head-butted a correctional officer during a cell transportation to be put on "close watch." "Allan Brown is a prime example of the dangerous and unpredictable people law enforcement and correctional staff may encounter daily, and I am proud to serve with the men and women of law enforcement who are willing to accept these risks to protect the community," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a news release.
WISN
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks will represent himself in Oct. 3 trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow has granted the motion to allow the attorneys from Darrell Brooks' case to withdraw, and he will now defend himself at his trial that starts next week. "He may possess some challenges, given what I understand about personality disorders, but those...
WISN
West Bend restaurant destroyed in fire
WEST BEND, Wis. — A fire destroyed the Braising Pan Restaurant in West Bend early Thursday morning. Firefighters got the call from a cleaning person at 1:14 a.m. that smoke was coming from the restaurant. The West Bend Fire Department said conditions rapidly deteriorated, and they were forced to...
WISN
New Berlin police invite WISN 12 News to observe school shooter training
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The New Berlin Police Department is taking new steps to prepare for the possibility of a school shooting. Once a week through mid-October, officers are practicing different scenarios in a vacant school building in town. The department invited WISN 12 News to observe it Tuesday.
WISN
Deer District will be the site of the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree
MILWAUKEE — Deer District will be the site of the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree for the 2022 holiday season this November for the fourth consecutive year. The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree is the longest-running official tree in the United States other than New York City’s. This year will mark the 109th year of the city’s tree.
WISN
Man sprayed with hot oil in industrial accident in Ozaukee County
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — A man was seriously injured Tuesday in an industrial accident in the town of Saukville. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said the man was transferring heated oil used in the production of asphalt from a tanker truck to a holding tank when a failure occurred. The...
WISN
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
Comments / 0