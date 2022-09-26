RACINE, Wis. — Racine County Jail inmate Allan M. Brown head-butted a correctional officer during a cell transportation to be put on "close watch." "Allan Brown is a prime example of the dangerous and unpredictable people law enforcement and correctional staff may encounter daily, and I am proud to serve with the men and women of law enforcement who are willing to accept these risks to protect the community," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a news release.

RACINE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO