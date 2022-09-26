Read full article on original website
TSmith
4d ago
Another nail in the destructive EU Globalization Ideology. The people of Italy became Woke to the destruction inherent in giving up their sovereignty and national identity. As the EU continued to allow illegal criminal aliens to infest the Continent. Along with the economic destruction from its Globalist policies. Just like England and Poland have learned.
Pro-Putin Hungary Premier Bracing For Prolonged War In Neighborhood, Says Europe 'Shot Itself In The Foot'
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday criticized the European Union's sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin's country as he warned his country to prepare for a "prolonged Russo-Ukrainian war." What Happened: Orban said the E.U. sanctions on Russia "backfired," resulting in soaring gas prices around the bloc member states. "We...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Putin’s Top Cheerleaders Panic Over Russian Army ‘Mutiny’
Russia’s “partial mobilization” cast another shadow on the already dire situation its Armed Forces are facing in Ukraine. The situation is so grotesque that even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest cheerleaders find themselves trashing the way the mobilization is being conducted.Top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan spent much of the broadcast of the state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov complaining about the issues with the mobilization. Solovyov said, “There are panicked calls on my phone, on Margarita’s phone, which shows that a number of people involved have forgotten how to do their jobs.”Simonyan...
China Defends 'Fair' Ukraine Approach as Zelensky Bemoans Xi's Silence
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears to have been trying to secure a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping since March.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
China Trying to Rescue Russia From Ukraine Debacle | Opinion
"We call on all parties to achieve a ceasefire and stop the war through dialogue and negotiation, and to find a solution that takes into account the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on the 21st of this month. "We also hope the international community will create the conditions and space for this."
Putin’s Newest Annexation Is Dire for Russia Too
Vladimir Putin today announced his annexation of four provinces of Ukraine—four provinces that he does not fully control, that did not vote to join Russia, that have been the site of mass murder and mass deportation since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. With this statement, the Russian president is also declaring war. But this is not merely a war on Ukraine.
Putin Ally Promises Refuge to Russians Fleeing 'Hopeless Situation'
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is welcoming Russians fleeing conscription. Russians have fled their homeland in droves following Putin's September 21 approval for partial mobilization, exiting to countries such as Kazakhstan and Georgia. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Tuesday that approximately 98,000 Russians have already fled to Kazakhstan in less than a week.
Turkey bows to US pressure, cuts Russian bank ties
Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington. The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Washington for forcing Turkish banks to cut their Russian ties.
Putin Ally Bemoans War on Russia State TV: 'West Is Starting to Mock Us'
Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, nicknamed "Putin's voice" for his stridently pro-Kremlin views, expressed frustration about Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine and claimed that "the whole West is starting to mock us." Vladimir Putin is expected to formally annex four Ukrainian provinces into Russia later on Friday. The Russian military...
Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine
LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin's call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
Mayhem at Russian Border as Thousands Flee Putin’s Draft
CHISINAU, Moldova—It took three days for two 24-year-old friends, photographer Mikhail and tech worker Dmitry, to make the grueling journey across a 16-kilometer-long traffic lineup between Russia and Georgia. The two men, who only wanted to be identified by their first names for fear of retribution, are among the...
Putin Is Testing the Limits of China's Friendship
Russian President Vladimir Putin may be stress-testing the limits of his friendship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week after taking the first steps in formally annexing pro-Russian regions in eastern and southern Ukraine. Each of the occupied regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia declared landslide victories on...
Washington Examiner
Putin's war opens the Central Asian door for America
Once firmly in Russia’s orbit, former Soviet republics in Central Asia are reassessing their long-standing ties with the Kremlin. These withering partnerships create opportunities for the United States. Thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine , Russia’s sphere of influence in Central Asia is deflating faster than...
howafrica.com
President Putin Recognises Independence Of Two Ukraine Regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to presidential decrees issued late on Thursday, September 29. “I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence” of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, Putin said in the...
msn.com
Tikhanovskaya makes «freedom» in Belarus conditional on Ukraine’s victory in the war
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said Wednesday that a "free" Belarus depends on Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia at a British Labour Party event in Liverpool. "Our destinies are intertwined. A threat to one country's democracy is a threat to the whole world. Without a victory in Ukraine,...
US News and World Report
Chinese Envoy Says Isolation and Sanctions Will Lead to 'Dead End' in Meeting Over Russia's Referendums
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun told a Security Council meeting that isolation and sanctions would only "lead to a dead end" after the United States called for the body to condemn Russia's referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine. “Bloc confrontation, political isolation, sanctions and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Zelenskiy says intense fighting showing ‘positive results,’ as West responds to Putin’s nuclear threat
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s president said late on September 25 that there was fierce fighting taking place on the front lines of its 7-month-old defense against Russia’s invasion, but that Kyiv was seeing “positive results.”
nextbigfuture.com
Next In the Russia-Ukraine War
Ukrainian troops are likely days away from taking the city of Lyman. Russian troops are mostly encircled there. Ukraine will likely only try to take half of Luhansk and cut off the supplies sent via rail through Troiske. It would be too difficult to defend three sides taking all of Luhansk.
Volodymyr Zelensky Has the Worst Idea—Ever | Opinion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has the worst idea—ever. If NATO went along with it, a war would start like none we've ever seen: Endless troops, streams of tanks, a sky blotted out by warplanes.
