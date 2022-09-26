Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Andujar: 3 Keys To The Match
Top seed Novak Djokovic thrashed Pablo Andujar of Spain 6-0 6-3 in the round of 16 at the ATP Tel Aviv Open on Thursday. The Serbian was excellent throughout, playing some top-quality tennis to dismantle his opponent. Djokovic will next take on Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the quarterfinals and remains the odds-on favourite to win the title. But what were the keys to his win over the Spaniard?
ATP Tel Aviv Day 4 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Andujar
The ATP Tel Aviv Open is up and running with the top players set to play in what promises to be an exciting day of tennis. Round of 16 action is set to conclude with three of the top five seeds in action. As ever, we at LWOT preview and predict all five scheduled Round of 16 matches for you.
WTA Tallinn Semifinal Predictions Including Anett Kontaveit vs Kaia Kanepi
The WTA 250-level event in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia is down to the semifinal round as a stacked field of 32 has been dwindled down to four. #1 seed Anett Kontaveit and #2 seed Belinda Bencic still remain in the field, but can they advance through their tough respective semifinal matches? We at LWOT have the preview and prediction for both matches. But who will advance?
ATP Seoul Semifinal Predictions Including Jenson Brooksby vs Denis Shapovalov
The championship for the ATP Seoul 2022 edition is up for grabs as three of the top four seeds have been shown the door. The semifinal lineup is an exciting one with a mix of quality players and first timers. As ever, we at LWOT preview and predict both semifinal clashes for you.
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
WTA Tallinn Quarterfinal Predictions Including Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Barbora Krejcikova
The quarterfinals at the WTA Tallinn Open are set. Some of the world’s best remain in what is a loaded 250-level field with five seeded players in action on Friday looking to punch a ticket into the semifinals. All four quarterfinal matches provide intrigue, with the pick of the matches third seed Beatriz Haddad Maia vs seventh eed Barbora Krejcikova. As always, we at LWOT will have the prediction every match in Tallinn on quarterfinal Friday, but who will reach the last four?
W Series: Singapore Preview, Predictions and How To Watch
After a two-month hiatus, the W Series returns to action with their first visit to the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. Jamie Chadwick enters round seven of the 2022 W Series season with her first chance to claim the title. While we third consecutive championship is all but guaranteed, she would need the perfect set of results to leave Singapore with the crown. Given this will be her first time at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as is the case for nearly all the grid, you wouldn’t fault Chadwick for taking a cautious approach. She simply needs to finish in the points for the next two rounds and she would arrive in Mexico as the 2022 Champion.
