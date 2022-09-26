Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
Glenwood Cougars football league suspended for 13-year-old player who tested into 10th grade
Too smart to play? He's the same age as his teammates, but his high academic abilities have cost his team a shot at the playoffs.
St. Xavier hires new baseball coach with years of Bomber experience
After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
Comments / 0