Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear

Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
LUBBOCK, TX
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

St. Xavier hires new baseball coach with years of Bomber experience

After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
CINCINNATI, OH

