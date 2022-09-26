ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Lawndale Drive closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center

This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers

When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners upset about wrong-way drivers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners on West Cone Boulevard in Greensboro are noticing drivers traveling in the wrong direction down the one-way road. Jenipher Smith lives off the road and said one of the worst intersections for this problem is West Cone Boulevard at Lafayette Avenue. Smith said a lot of people are using this […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian

N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival

Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Task Force On Homelessness Providing Hope For A Unified Effort

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, a group of Guilford County commissioners met with Greensboro and High Point City Council members in the first ever meeting of the Guilford County Task Force On Homelessness. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston said he was strongly encouraged by the commitment expressed by all parties to take on the problem of homelessness in Guilford County in a wholistic and unified way.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

‘Bitchcraft’ is on its way to Greensboro

Sunlight streams through the doors of the Carolina Theatre, illuminating a giant pencil and spiral notebook that’s set on the stage. A violin and piano wait in the wings to take their part as the fans line up outside. On the way is the performer who’s ready to share their inventive new album featuring what they call “feminist rock,” Bitchcraft.
GREENSBORO, NC

