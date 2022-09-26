Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
Greensboro’s Wicked Burgers Taco & Brews is ax-throwin’ good
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ve heard of dinner and a movie, right? What about lunch and axe throwing? You can now give that a try at Wicked Burgers Tacos and Brews. The restaurant just added an axe-throwing space in the parking lot where customers can play games and try to hit a bullseye. Inside, the […]
Lawndale Drive closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
rhinotimes.com
You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center
This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
wfmynews2.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Co-op retail space in Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro helps fill store fronts at the mall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not always easy to get your business off the ground. That’s why there’s a venue for entrepreneurs to get their start. It’s called The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre. “It’s a great place to start your business, grow your business, then move on…that’s what it’s all about,” […]
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lexington restaurant catches fire, Brooker T's owners say they'll rebuild
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A fire in Lexington closed both directions of Main Street. Officials said the fire happened while Brooker T's Café was closed. The City of Lexington tweeted people should avoid Main Street near Uptown. City officials said the fire had been contained at the corner of First Avenue but said traffic was congested.
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers
When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
Greensboro homeowners upset about wrong-way drivers
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners on West Cone Boulevard in Greensboro are noticing drivers traveling in the wrong direction down the one-way road. Jenipher Smith lives off the road and said one of the worst intersections for this problem is West Cone Boulevard at Lafayette Avenue. Smith said a lot of people are using this […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Asheboro woman scammed by handyman who lived nearby: 2 Wants to Know
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Janet McElreath walks around her yard picking up broken branches and pulling weeds. The Asheboro home she has owned for more than 55 years is gorgeous including the landscaping. “I love the neighborhood, that’s why we stayed here,” McElreath said. The ranch-style home has...
WXII 12
North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian
N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina. “This is the […]
triad-city-beat.com
‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival
Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
WXII 12
Greensboro hotel, gas station robbed overnight; suspects get away with cash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers are looking for suspects in a hotel robberyand a gas station robbery. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. The first robbery happened Thursday around 10:50 p.m. at the Microtel Inn on Big Tree Way. Officers responded...
WXII 12
Woman dies after being hit in McDonald’s drive-thru line in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died after she was hit by someone driving through the McDonald’s drive-thru line Wednesday night in Greensboro. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Greensboro police said the woman fell in the parking lot of the...
rhinotimes.com
Task Force On Homelessness Providing Hope For A Unified Effort
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, a group of Guilford County commissioners met with Greensboro and High Point City Council members in the first ever meeting of the Guilford County Task Force On Homelessness. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston said he was strongly encouraged by the commitment expressed by all parties to take on the problem of homelessness in Guilford County in a wholistic and unified way.
triad-city-beat.com
‘Bitchcraft’ is on its way to Greensboro
Sunlight streams through the doors of the Carolina Theatre, illuminating a giant pencil and spiral notebook that’s set on the stage. A violin and piano wait in the wings to take their part as the fans line up outside. On the way is the performer who’s ready to share their inventive new album featuring what they call “feminist rock,” Bitchcraft.
Comments / 0