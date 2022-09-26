Read full article on original website
Grab Targets Group Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven by H2 2024 as it Focuses on Profitability
Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) announced at its first Investor Day that it is targeting to achieve breakeven on a Group Adjusted EBITDA basis “by the second half of 2024, as it accelerates its path to profitability.”. For the second half of 2022, Group Adjusted EBITDA is “expected to...
Cross-Border Payment Group Zepz Reaches Profitability in H1 ’22
Zepz, the group making remittance payments fair, fast and affordable by powering global cross-border remittance brands WorldRemit and Sendwave, recently announced the 2021 financial results that will be “published in its upcoming Companies House Listing Annual Report as well as an H1 ‘22 performance update, alongside the appointment of its new Group CFO, Robert Mitchell.”
LevelField Financial Selects Cryptoquote for Digital Asset Data, Analytics
LevelField Financial, which claims to be the premier U.S. financial services firm, uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one “trusted” platform, announced the selection of Cryptoquote, a provider of highly available data, analytics, and research tools, “to deliver LevelField customers industry-leading, real-time digital asset insights from within the LevelField trading platform.”
Investment Manager 7IM Enlists Bloomberg AIM to Boost Operations
7IM has selected Bloomberg AIM, an order management system, to boost the firm’s goal of an efficient target operating model to support assets under management (AUM) growth, according to the company. 71M is a young investment management platform that works with professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors....
Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding
Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
PropTech1 Ventures Launches Fundraising of its Second Fund
The independent venture capital platform for transformative real estate technologies PropTech1 (PT1) is starting fundraising for Fund II. Thanks to the renewed participation of numerous investors from the first fund as well as well-known new investors, the minimum threshold for a first closing totaling €30 million has initially “been reached on the basis of commitments and expressions of interest.” The fund is scheduled “to start operations at the beginning of 2023.”
SpiderRock Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Solution
Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that SpiderRock Technology Services, a “high-performance” algorithmic execution and risk management technology provider to institutional trading clients, as well as agency broker-dealer and market data provider, has “deployed the Validus platform for trade surveillance, initially for the firm’s client activity in futures and options on futures contracts.”
Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors
The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Accounting Processes
Recurly, Inc., a subscription management and billing platform for high-growth brands, has announced an agreement to acquire LeapRev, a revenue recognition and forecasting solution. This acquisition will “create a single source for subscription management, recurring billing, and revenue management that empowers Recurly customers to better focus on driving growth among...
Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs
Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
Sean Loosli from Zelle Shares Strategy to Bring Smaller Financial Institutions onto the Zelle Network
In the past five years, consumers and businesses, small and large, have sent more than five billion Zelle payments, “totaling nearly $1.5 trillion,” according to Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator of Zelle. Zelle users have “leveraged the convenience and security of Zelle to gift money, pay...
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
Mollie Introduces Mollie Capital to Provide Flexible Financing
The team at Mollie is pleased to introduce a new product to help their customers drive growth: Mollie Capital. Described as a fast and flexible way for their customers to access funding, Capital’s launch also signifies their “move into financial services.”. Mollie Capital is “a fully integrated business...
Binance Labs Leads $8.5M Seed Funding for Bitquery to Support Development of Blockchain Data Solutions
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, led a $8.5 million seed funding round for Bitquery as part of its ongoing drive “to support innovative blockchain data solution providers.”. The investment round was “co-led by dao5, with Susquehanna, DHVC, INCE Capital, and angel investors from Google...
Update on Reg CF Shows Over 300,000 Jobs Have Been Created, Women and Minorities Key Users
Investment crowdfunding under Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) has emerged as a powerful legislative success, boosting economic growth and providing access to capital for early-stage firms in need of money. Created under the JOBS Act of 2012 – a bipartisan act of legislation, Reg CF has proved its detractors wrong as any malfeasance has been minimal, meanwhile raising capital online means more firms in flyover country have been able to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions.
Digital Remittances Market Enjoys Significant Boost Amid After-effects of Covid-19
When COVID-19 cases first appeared in late 2019, its contagion abilities were wildly unanticipated by world leaders, and it was ungracefully downplayed by mainstream media. This caused a subsequent uncontrollable outbreak that eventually dampened the quality of life for billions and dented economies across the globe. Among numerous heavily affected sectors, remittance flows remained one of the most resilient, with the World Bank in their May 2021 report recording flows to low- and middle-income countries at $540 billion in 2020, merely 1.6% below the 2019 total of $548 billion.
PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software
PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
Samsung India, Axis Bank Introduce Co-branded Credit Card
Samsung, which claims to be India’s largest consumer electronics company, and Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, have partnered “to launch an exclusive co- branded credit card, powered by Visa.”. With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, consumers will “get 10% cashback across all Samsung...
