Jesse Payne, Ryan Bonk and Linda Bair, sat next to each other at a table in front of the Board of Supervisors this week. All three hope to be the next Plumas County Auditor. The auditor is an elected position, but no one filed to run for the position. Former auditor, Roberta Allen, resigned from the role effective early this year to become the assistant auditor in Sierra County. Martee Nieman, who has been a Plumas County employee for nearly 18 years — 17 in the county treasurer’s office — is the current acting auditor. Though she applied for the position, she was initially told that she did not meet the qualifications. She appealed — successfully — and is now scheduled to be interviewed on Oct. 4.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO