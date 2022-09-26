Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Lucky to have PDH
Those of you who rely upon the Plumas District Hospital are very fortunate. PDH is a very special place. We have a cabin at Bucks Lake and this hospital has taken care of various summertime emergency needs for three generations of my family. I was unexpectantly hospitalized there for four days in June and learned that I needed serious abdominal surgery. Having access to multiple mega hospitals near our home in Fresno, I chose PDH instead.
Plumas County News
FRC reports 6 COVID cases
It’s been a while since Feather River College released positive cases associated with COVID, but that changed today. Six individuals — two employees and four students — have received positive test results. Feather River College President Dr. Kevin Trutna said that staff and students who have been...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Butte County man's mass shooting plot, 'hit list' released
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man suspected of threatening to kill multiple people in Butte County before traveling to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Dallas Marsh, 37, has been...
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
Plumas County News
Plumas County supervisors interview candidates for auditor position
Jesse Payne, Ryan Bonk and Linda Bair, sat next to each other at a table in front of the Board of Supervisors this week. All three hope to be the next Plumas County Auditor. The auditor is an elected position, but no one filed to run for the position. Former auditor, Roberta Allen, resigned from the role effective early this year to become the assistant auditor in Sierra County. Martee Nieman, who has been a Plumas County employee for nearly 18 years — 17 in the county treasurer’s office — is the current acting auditor. Though she applied for the position, she was initially told that she did not meet the qualifications. She appealed — successfully — and is now scheduled to be interviewed on Oct. 4.
Plumas County News
Plumas Bank expands with full-service Chico branch opening in 2023
Plumas Bank announced it will open a full-service branch in Chico in early 2023. The Quincy-based community bank has provided business and agricultural lending services to clients in Chico since 2014. The new full-service branch allows the company to serve additional clients and support local business growth. “We’ve developed long-term...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Pick up High Country Life and read about PAWS
I want to thank Feather Publishing and writer Debra Moore for the lovely article on PAWS that appeared in the September edition of High Country Life magazine (the one with the sunflowers on the cover). This beautiful 2-page spread details the organization’s history and purpose, from my founding of it in 1999 through the present.
Plumas County News
PG&E to hold mobile help center in Greenville on Oct. 4
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a mobile customer help center in Greenville where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures after the Dixie Fire. The mobile help center will be in the parking lot of Evergreen Market,429 Crescent St., Greenville on...
Paradise Post
Northern California man found living with dead roommate for 4 years charged with identity theft, forgery
CHICO — A Chico man was charged Wednesday for allegedly stealing the identity and money from his roommate who was estimated to have been deceased for four years, according to the Butte County District Attorney’s office. David Pirtle, 57, was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of...
Lassen County News
Susanville City Council takes steps to deal with homelessness crisis
The Susanville City Council has made addressing the homelessness issue its top priority, and last week city staff announced several steps being taken in that regard. Susanville attorney Eugene Chittock, who recently threatened councilmembers with recall if they didn’t resolve the issue, said he applauded the council’s efforts because it had done more than he expected. He said his building near the river had only been vandalized three times this week, but that’s better than the week before.
Plumas County News
Timber Harvesting Plan
Peter Sundahl RPF #2861 will submit a proposed Timber Harvesting Plan on behalf of Seneca Healthcare District, located in the town of Chester. The project area is located in portions of Sections 6, 7 T28N R7E MDB&M, in Plumas County. An unnamed Class II flowing into Lake Almanor flows adjacent to the project area.
Plumas County News
Norman E. McQuarrie
We have lost Norm. A special person to many of us. He passed on September 15th after a long courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He was preceded in death by his sister Janice Pinkston and brother Marvin McQuarrie, both of Oroville, CA. He is survived by his wife Heather McQuarrie and his children, Lorne McQuarrie, Nicole McQuarrie and Jennifer McQuarrie. Norm loved that his three children all chose Quincy as their home. His stepson, Hans Keeler lives in Sacramento. Grand children are Jessica Melms, Tyler Melms and Simon McQuarrie.
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary September 30, 2022
Quincy Weather September 23 – September 30, 2022. Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Sept. 23……….. 80……….. 37……….. 0.0. Sept. 16……….. 85……….. 38……….. 0.0. Sept. 17……….. 88……….. 42……….. 0.0...
Plumas County News
Plumas County’s 2022-23 budget available for the public to view.
In the mood for a little light reading? The 2022-23 budget book is available for viewing — all 432 pages representing a total budget of $145,753,873. The budget can be viewed in person at the county clerk’s office on the first floor of the courthouse in Quincy or on the county’s website.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 23-26: Recreation contributes to hazards this week
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 23-26, 2022. September 23. Convincing...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
Plumas County News
Duncan and Duncan
Samantha Lee Duncan and Tanner William Duncan, both of Quincy. Sept. 28, 2022 Annie Nicole Thompson and Aaron Toshio Kanow, both of Reno, Nevada. Sept. 27, 2022 Sydney Kristina Vasenden and Mason Scott Winship.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man missing from care facility
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Plumas County News
Pumpkin patch in Quincy on Oct. 8
Fall is in the air and it’s almost time for the Lost Sierra Food Project’s annual Pumpkin Patch. Families are invited to join us at the Rugged Roots Farm across from Gansner Airfield on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. for an autumn afternoon of live music, fresh produce stand, Quintopia beer, kids activities, snacks, and of course: pumpkins! Farm bucks, EBT/CalFresh, cash, and check are welcome.
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen vehicle returned to the owner, 2 arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested and a car owner got their car back after a traffic stop in the Oroville area on Wednesday, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy saw a green Honda CRV in the area of 5th Avenue....
