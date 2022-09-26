ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
triad-city-beat.com

‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival

Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Chairman And Homeless Man Have Impromptu Dialog

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to address some issues related to funding for housing programs, and, at the very end of the meeting, a homeless man wanted to have his say too. He called out loudly to the board members in the small conference...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center

This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Task Force On Homelessness Providing Hope For A Unified Effort

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, a group of Guilford County commissioners met with Greensboro and High Point City Council members in the first ever meeting of the Guilford County Task Force On Homelessness. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston said he was strongly encouraged by the commitment expressed by all parties to take on the problem of homelessness in Guilford County in a wholistic and unified way.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
wfmynews2.com

Final input sessions on the new Greensboro police chief held Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday Greensboro residents have one more chance to weigh in on what they want in the next police chief. The job posting for the new chief of police went live on September 15th. The city hired a search firm called Development Associates to narrow the search down to a couple of candidates by December.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers

When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Issues State of Emergency Due To Ian

On Friday morning, Sept. 30, Guilford County leaders declared a State of Emergency that went into effect at noon on Friday due to the expectation of bad weather and weather-related problems from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. A press release from the county put out on the morning of September...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Government Vacancy Rate Hits 15 Percent

It’s hard to find good help these days, and Guilford County Manager Mike Halford knows that as well as anyone. He recently told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that, of 2,900 positions in Guilford County government, over 15 percent are currently vacant. “Right now, we’re sitting at about...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Audio Recordings#City Council Work Session#The City Council Meetings
abc45.com

Winston-Salem under a State of Emergency

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has declared a State of Emergency for the city. The declaration takes effect a Friday afternoon. The move allows the city to apply for federal and state funding if any damage occurs during Ian. ABC 45 News is tracking the storm and will bring you the latest as it develops.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Durden to run for re-election in November

During this 2022 election cycle, Sheriff Tony Durden is running (unopposed) for re-election for Caswell County Sheriff. When asked why he is running for office again, Durden replies, “Because I get to serve the people of Caswell. It’s an honor to serve in this way, my adopted home. I love this place.” Durden, originally from Houston, has been in Caswell County since 1996. He and his wife, April, met when they both were serving in the US Navy.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX8 News

Summerfield neighbors express concern over potential development

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A letter is creating concerns for people in the Elmhurst Estate community in Summerfield. They worry the proposal to add more than 80 homes in the neighborhood will create more congestion getting in and out of the community. Homeowners feel there is a better way to do things. April Westenburg and […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
triad-city-beat.com

GSO native Michael McMillan keeps ‘Aggie Pride’ alive in alumni Facebook group

Greensboro businessman Michael McMillan is the definition of “Aggie born, Aggie bred.” His parents met at North Carolina A&T State University, so it was only right he earned his bachelor’s of business administration from A&T in 1991. He served a stint in the U.S. Marines Corps and later worked in pharmaceutical sales before returning to A&T in 2003 for his master’s in adult education.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy