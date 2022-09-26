Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival
Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
County Chairman And Homeless Man Have Impromptu Dialog
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to address some issues related to funding for housing programs, and, at the very end of the meeting, a homeless man wanted to have his say too. He called out loudly to the board members in the small conference...
You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center
This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
Task Force On Homelessness Providing Hope For A Unified Effort
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, a group of Guilford County commissioners met with Greensboro and High Point City Council members in the first ever meeting of the Guilford County Task Force On Homelessness. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston said he was strongly encouraged by the commitment expressed by all parties to take on the problem of homelessness in Guilford County in a wholistic and unified way.
Final input sessions on the new Greensboro police chief held Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday Greensboro residents have one more chance to weigh in on what they want in the next police chief. The job posting for the new chief of police went live on September 15th. The city hired a search firm called Development Associates to narrow the search down to a couple of candidates by December.
Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers
When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
Guilford County Issues State of Emergency Due To Ian
On Friday morning, Sept. 30, Guilford County leaders declared a State of Emergency that went into effect at noon on Friday due to the expectation of bad weather and weather-related problems from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. A press release from the county put out on the morning of September...
Guilford County Government Vacancy Rate Hits 15 Percent
It’s hard to find good help these days, and Guilford County Manager Mike Halford knows that as well as anyone. He recently told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that, of 2,900 positions in Guilford County government, over 15 percent are currently vacant. “Right now, we’re sitting at about...
Winston-Salem under a State of Emergency
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has declared a State of Emergency for the city. The declaration takes effect a Friday afternoon. The move allows the city to apply for federal and state funding if any damage occurs during Ian. ABC 45 News is tracking the storm and will bring you the latest as it develops.
State of Emergency declared for Greensboro, Guilford County, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro, Guilford County, and the City of Winston-Salem have all issued a state of emergency in the wake of Hurricane Ian remnants heading toward the Triad. All declarations went into effect at noon on Friday. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the state of...
Task force established in Guilford County to help those dealing with homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County leaders came together for the first time to form a task force to help those experiencing homelessness. More than a dozen representatives from Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County met at the old Guilford County Courthouse on Tuesday. “It’s an ongoing cycle that we have to address,” said […]
Durden to run for re-election in November
During this 2022 election cycle, Sheriff Tony Durden is running (unopposed) for re-election for Caswell County Sheriff. When asked why he is running for office again, Durden replies, “Because I get to serve the people of Caswell. It’s an honor to serve in this way, my adopted home. I love this place.” Durden, originally from Houston, has been in Caswell County since 1996. He and his wife, April, met when they both were serving in the US Navy.
Co-op retail space in Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro helps fill store fronts at the mall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not always easy to get your business off the ground. That’s why there’s a venue for entrepreneurs to get their start. It’s called The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre. “It’s a great place to start your business, grow your business, then move on…that’s what it’s all about,” […]
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
Summerfield neighbors express concern over potential development
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A letter is creating concerns for people in the Elmhurst Estate community in Summerfield. They worry the proposal to add more than 80 homes in the neighborhood will create more congestion getting in and out of the community. Homeowners feel there is a better way to do things. April Westenburg and […]
GSO native Michael McMillan keeps ‘Aggie Pride’ alive in alumni Facebook group
Greensboro businessman Michael McMillan is the definition of “Aggie born, Aggie bred.” His parents met at North Carolina A&T State University, so it was only right he earned his bachelor’s of business administration from A&T in 1991. He served a stint in the U.S. Marines Corps and later worked in pharmaceutical sales before returning to A&T in 2003 for his master’s in adult education.
State Officials Offer Advice For Before and After The Hurricane Remnants
Guilford County isn’t going to see the same damage Florida saw as a result of Hurricane Ian; however, state officials are warning all state residents that they should take steps to prepare. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) sent out the advice on Thursday, Sept....
Greensboro church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention for support of LGBTQ community
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Southern Baptist Convention has voted to remove a Greensboro church from its rolls for it's support of the LGBTQ community, but church leaders say the congregation voted to leave the SBC in 1999. The SBC's Executive Committee voted to remove College Park: An American Baptist...
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
