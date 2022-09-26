ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire

HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
Oneida County, NY
Health
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Government
WKTV

Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Man arrested 3 times in 36 hours following domestic dispute in town of Lee

A man from the town of Lee was arrested three times over the past 36 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday following a domestic dispute with his wife. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Lohr was arrested twice on Tuesday. The first time was after he allegedly assaulted his wife in front of their two young children. He was then arrested again after he tried to call his wife while an order of protection was in place against him.
LEE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Population#Linus Monkeypox
WKTV

Utica Zoo passes reinspection; overjoyed staff prepares to reopen Friday

The animals had no clue how critical this day was for the Utica Zoo. The executive director worried enough for them. "If we'd had to be closed, as a director, there was that very real responsibility of, these are our coworkers' jobs," said Executive Director Andria Heath. A federal inspector...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Zoo temporarily closes over lapsed USDA license

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is temporarily closed to the public while the staff works with the USDA to renew the zoo’s exhibitor’s license. Executive Director Andria Heath says there was a scheduling issue that resulted in the lapsed license and the zoo would be out of compliance with federal regulations if they were to open to the public.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome Health surgical suite

Women's surgical suite construction begins at Rome Health. Rome Health begins construction of new women's surgical suite.
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKTV

New Hartford police: Man drove minivan into nail salon over domestic dispute

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford nail salon was destroyed Tuesday night after police say a man intentionally drove his minivan through the building while drunk. New Hartford police and New York Mills Fire Department were called to Spa Point Nails in the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting the building. When officers arrived, they saw 53-year-old Wenzhi Hong, of Clinton, actively driving inside the business, destroying the interior.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Hundreds turn out for annual Ride for Missing Children

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. – Rain didn’t stop hundreds of riders from heading on an 80-mile journey Wednesday morning for the 24th annual Ride for Missing Children. The ride started at Sauquoit Valley Elementary School just before 8 a.m. The ride starts and ends in Sauquoit in memory of Sara Anne Wood, a Sauquoit student who was abducted in 1993 when she was 13 years old. Wednesday’s event started with a silent tribute to Sara as riders passed a memorial set up in her honor.
SAUQUOIT, NY
WKTV

Rome Health begins construction of new women's surgical suite

ROME. N.Y. – The 135th anniversary of Rome Health was acknowledged Tuesday along with a beam signing ceremony, celebrating the start of construction on a new women's surgical suite. The new suite will be named in honor of local OB-GYNs, Dr. Lauren Giustra and Dr. Ankur Desai, two physicians...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Cybersecurity summit held in Rome

Cyberattacks are now a growing threat, so some Educational and Research Institutions were advised on how to protect themselves against potential threats. Cybersecurity summit held at Innovare Advancement Center in Rome. Cyberattacks are now a growing threat, so some Educational and Research Institutions were advised on how to protect themselves...
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy