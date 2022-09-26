Read full article on original website
WKTV
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
WKTV
Helios Care receives health award to help support free bereavement services
Helios Care has received $2,000 from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to help provide free bereavement counseling services to the public. The bereavement program provides grief counseling services online and in person, support groups, camps for children and coping kits to those dealing with the loss of a loved one. Helios has...
WKTV
Herkimer County sheriff: Man attacks deputy who was serving him order of protection in Newport
NEWPORT, N.Y. – A man attacked a Herkimer County sheriff’s deputy while he was being served a temporary order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was sent to a home on State Route 28 in Newport around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to serve an order of protection to 34-year-old Tony Scialdone.
WKTV
Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire
HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
WKTV
Sheriff: Woman charged with animal cruelty in Otsego County was offered help for months prior to arrest
BUTTERNUTS, N.Y. – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman accused of severely neglecting more than 20 farm animals in the town of Butternuts. Katherina Cassata, 42, is facing nine counts of animal cruelty under New York’s agriculture and markets law. The...
WKTV
Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
WKTV
3 Central New Yorkers hunker down on Marco Island amid Hurricane Ian
MARCO ISLAND, Florida -- Utica native, Lisa Piazza Dillon, spends winters on Marco Island with her husband. But she was there now for a family wedding. She couldn't come back home last week with her husband, because she had Covid and couldn't travel. Hurricane Ian is coming to keep her company.
WKTV
Man arrested 3 times in 36 hours following domestic dispute in town of Lee
A man from the town of Lee was arrested three times over the past 36 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday following a domestic dispute with his wife. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Lohr was arrested twice on Tuesday. The first time was after he allegedly assaulted his wife in front of their two young children. He was then arrested again after he tried to call his wife while an order of protection was in place against him.
WKTV
Man claims he was paid $21,000 for 3D-printed guns at New York AG's buyback event in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- A man who identified himself only as "Kem" saw people tweeting about using 3D printers to make guns for the sole purpose of selling them for big bucks at gun buyback programs, like the one the New York State Attorney General's Office held at the Utica Police Department last month. He got to work on a $200 3D printer he got for Christmas.
WKTV
Utica Zoo passes reinspection; overjoyed staff prepares to reopen Friday
The animals had no clue how critical this day was for the Utica Zoo. The executive director worried enough for them. "If we'd had to be closed, as a director, there was that very real responsibility of, these are our coworkers' jobs," said Executive Director Andria Heath. A federal inspector...
WKTV
Utica Zoo temporarily closes over lapsed USDA license
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is temporarily closed to the public while the staff works with the USDA to renew the zoo’s exhibitor’s license. Executive Director Andria Heath says there was a scheduling issue that resulted in the lapsed license and the zoo would be out of compliance with federal regulations if they were to open to the public.
WKTV
Rome Health surgical suite
Women's surgical suite construction begins at Rome Health. Rome Health begins construction of new women's surgical suite.
WKTV
New Hartford police: Man drove minivan into nail salon over domestic dispute
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford nail salon was destroyed Tuesday night after police say a man intentionally drove his minivan through the building while drunk. New Hartford police and New York Mills Fire Department were called to Spa Point Nails in the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting the building. When officers arrived, they saw 53-year-old Wenzhi Hong, of Clinton, actively driving inside the business, destroying the interior.
WKTV
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
WKTV
Marcy man faces 5 years in prison for sending woman threatening letter
ALBANY, N.Y. – A Marcy man faces up to five years in prison for mailing a threatening letter to a woman in Ballston Spa last year. Richard Hileman, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to mailing a threatening communication to the woman in September of 2021. According to...
WKTV
NYAG changes gun buyback rules after man claims he made $21K trading 3D-printed guns at Utica event
The New York Attorney General’s Office has changed the guidelines for its gun buyback program after a man allegedly made $21,000 bringing 3D-printed guns to the Utica event in August. At the time of the Utica buyback, the OAG offered $25 for non-working or antique guns, and an extra...
WKTV
Hundreds turn out for annual Ride for Missing Children
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. – Rain didn’t stop hundreds of riders from heading on an 80-mile journey Wednesday morning for the 24th annual Ride for Missing Children. The ride started at Sauquoit Valley Elementary School just before 8 a.m. The ride starts and ends in Sauquoit in memory of Sara Anne Wood, a Sauquoit student who was abducted in 1993 when she was 13 years old. Wednesday’s event started with a silent tribute to Sara as riders passed a memorial set up in her honor.
WKTV
Rome Health begins construction of new women's surgical suite
ROME. N.Y. – The 135th anniversary of Rome Health was acknowledged Tuesday along with a beam signing ceremony, celebrating the start of construction on a new women's surgical suite. The new suite will be named in honor of local OB-GYNs, Dr. Lauren Giustra and Dr. Ankur Desai, two physicians...
WKTV
Cybersecurity summit held in Rome
Cyberattacks are now a growing threat, so some Educational and Research Institutions were advised on how to protect themselves against potential threats. Cybersecurity summit held at Innovare Advancement Center in Rome. Cyberattacks are now a growing threat, so some Educational and Research Institutions were advised on how to protect themselves...
