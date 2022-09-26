Discussing Guardians clinching, Cavs media day with Garrett Bush, Sam Amico on Monday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla Chiu
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The best run sports franchise in Cleveland over the last 10 years is ... – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Suppose the Cleveland Browns had had nine winning seasons in the last 10 years. Suppose they had been to the playoff six times, and the Super Bowl once. OK, they never won the Super Bowl – but what about all that winning?
Browns vs. Falcons: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns hit the road this weekend, traveling to Atlanta where they will play their second NFC South opponent - the Falcons - on the road. We’re previewing all aspects of Sunday’s contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on our Friday podcast. We start with the things you need to know to get you ready for the key matchups. Then we get into prop bets about Jacoby Brissett, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, the first-half score and more.
What stood out from Myles Garrett’s press conference? Berea report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are officially listing defensive end Myles Garrett as questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta following his car crash on Monday. Garrett did not practice on Friday. Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also questionable with an ankle injury. Garrett spoke to the media on...
Why the Browns will start fast on Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons
BEREA, Ohio -- There are two Kevin Stefanski games in my mind heading into this game for some reason. The first is Week 13 in 2020 against the Tennessee Titans. The Browns blitzed the Titans to the tune of a 38-7 halftime lead before hanging on for dear life to win the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns vs. Falcons: picks, predictions, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Cleveland Browns (2-1) head south to take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday afternoon. The Browns enter this matchup...
Cleveland Cavaliers will pick up cost of Bally Sports+ for season ticket holders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a frustrating couple of years for Cleveland Cavaliers fans who just want to watch live games on television. But the organization is making it easier for some of them this season. The team announced it will pick up the cost of Bally Sports+ subscriptions...
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
Browns rookie Martin Emerson Jr. ready to use lessons from defending George Pickens catch
BEREA, Ohio -- Martin Emerson Jr. has rewatched the catch. Last Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Browns’ Week 3 matchup, the rookie cornerback was on the losing end of a highlight-reel play. In the second quarter, with the Steelers facing second-and-3, Pittsburgh quarterback Mitchell Trubisky found...
RELATED PEOPLE
Myles Garrett speaks on car accident & more: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Myles Garrett took questions regarding his recent car accident, his game status ahead of Sunday’s game, and more on Friday. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department. On the one-car accident on Monday, how he is feeling now and if he will...
Kevin Stefanski speaks on Browns & Myles Garrett: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke Friday on the matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the status of Myles Garrett, and more. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department.
Myles Garrett: Crash was ‘definitely a wake-up call’; grateful to be alive, vows to slow down
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett showed up for his press conference Friday with a scary-looking ruptured blood vessel in his left eye, some banged-up body parts, a boatload of gratitude and a vow to the slow down after flipping his Porsche 911 multiple times on Monday. “This will be...
How Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller become the focal point of the Browns’ brutal ground attack
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After three weeks, the foundation of the Jacoby Brissett-led Browns offense is a brutal and relentless ground attack led by guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. That run game is starting to open up the short passing game and some deep shots of play action. Cleveland’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacoby Brissett’s deep passing still searching for consistency with Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ win vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers was terrific. Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 31 passing attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to lead touchdown drives has been noticed league-wide. But his performances early this season include a lack of deep throws, or converted deep throws at that.
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney questionable for Falcons game
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are both questionable for the Falcons game Sunday. Kevin Stefanski said he needs the next 24 hours to determine if they can play. Garrett has a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut wrist. He also has a bloodshot left eye after hitting...
Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals series preview, pitching matchups
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This is preview of the six-game series between the Guardians and Royals. Where: Progressive Field, Friday through Wednesday. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM and WMMS will carry the series. Pitching matchups: RHP Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99) vs. RHP Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19) Friday at 7:10 p.m.;...
Week 7 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 7 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals starting lineups for Sept. 30, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Friday’s game between the Guardians and Royals. Where: Progressive Field, 7:10 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (88-68) vs. Royals (63-93). Starting pitchers: RHP Aaron Civale (3-6,...
St. Ignatius vs. St. Edward: Ranking the biggest football games in Chuck Kyle’s tenure
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Barring a rematch in the OHSAA regional playoffs, this weekend will mark the final time St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle leads his football team to play rival St. Edward. Kyle intends to retire following this season, which is his 40th at the helm of his alma...
University School, Mogadore high school football game cancelled because of unspecified illness
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Due to an “illness outbreak” at University School, the Friday night football game against Mogadore High School was cancelled. The cancellation was announced in a Friday morning tweet from Mogadore schools. University School declined to give further details regarding the cancellation, citing student privacy.
Exhibit on Negro Leagues to open at Money Museum and Learning Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Money Museum and Learning Center is set to launch Triple Play, an exhibit honoring the legacy of the Negro Leagues. The exhibit will open Tuesday, Oct. 18. It tells the stories of Negro League teams and players in Cleveland...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0