14news.com
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
wevv.com
Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
14news.com
Man pleads guilty in Evansville rape case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty as charged in a rape case, and authorities say it’s thanks to work from the cyber crimes unit at Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the...
14news.com
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
14news.com
Police: Man tries to break into woman’s hotel room
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman woke up to a man trying to break into her hotel room through her window. It happened Thursday evening at the Woodspring Suites off Stahl Drive. According to police reports, the woman was trying to sleep and woke up when she...
wevv.com
Affidavit: Toddler in Evansville murder investigation had severe burn and head injury, cigarette burn
An affidavit filed by investigators in Evansville reveals gruesome details surrounding the death investigation of an 18-month-old child. As reported on Wednesday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that 21-year-old Tavion Cobb had been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of the young child. The...
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
14news.com
Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties
WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is facing charges in nearly every Western Kentucky county in our area. Officials with Daviess County Sheriff’s office say James Martin was arrested recently in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on theft and forgery charges stemming from the destruction of a motor home..
WTVW
Abandoned dog finds fur-ever home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home. Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition,...
14news.com
Crews called back to E. Mulberry St. for fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called back out to a home in the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street Wednesday around 6 a.m. They say fire rekindled after one at the same house Tuesday night. Dispatch says several calls came in around 9 p.m. EFD Chief Mike Larson...
wevv.com
Evansville man facing murder and neglect charges in death of toddler
An Evansville man has been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of an 18-month-old child, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to the hospital on Tuesday morning after an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was brought there by his mother. Police say that hospital...
14news.com
ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby. Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian. Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian. WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio. Updated: 7 hours ago. WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio. Evansville...
wkdzradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
Mother seeks justice after child’s death
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville mother is grieving and searching for answers after the death of her 18 month old son. His death, police say, was at the hands of her boyfriend, 21 year old Tavion Cobb, who is now charged with murder and neglect. The mother, Germia Groves, says the pain makes it […]
104.1 WIKY
Prowler Attempts To Break Into Woman’s Hotel Room
A woman staying in a local hotel gets a rude awakening Thursday evening. She was staying at the Woodspring Suites on Stahl Drive and was trying to sleep. She told police she was awakened and saw a man’s foot coming in her window. She said she screamed and the...
EPD detective earns “Officer of the Year” award
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this month, local law enforcement agencies gathered together for the annual Evansville Foundation Policeman’s Ball. During the event, one Evansville detective was honored and recognized for his exemplary skill and drive. Detective Mike Evans was awarded “Officer of the Year Award” for 2021. Below is an explanation from his supervisors […]
Fire damages homes on 5th Avenue and Uhlhorn Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are assessing damage after a house fire just off Fulton Avenue on Thursday. Two homes were close together, and the fire damaged both. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. There is no report of injuries associated with this fire. Eyewitness News will keep you updated.
14news.com
METS offering lunch shuttle to Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is offering lunch time shuttle services to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials say the shuttles will be offered Monday through Friday. According to a press release, City of Evansville employees can ride the METS bus for free with a...
city-countyobserver.com
Death of a Dependent Arrest
Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
14news.com
Man accused of threatening life of Madisonville Officer after short chase
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges, including terroristic threatening after a run-in with Madisonville Police. Officers say they spotted Yrvin Campos swerving his truck on North Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say he was also driving more than twice the speed limit. Police say...
