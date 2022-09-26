ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
wevv.com

Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
14news.com

Man pleads guilty in Evansville rape case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty as charged in a rape case, and authorities say it’s thanks to work from the cyber crimes unit at Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the...
14news.com

2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
14news.com

Police: Man tries to break into woman’s hotel room

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman woke up to a man trying to break into her hotel room through her window. It happened Thursday evening at the Woodspring Suites off Stahl Drive. According to police reports, the woman was trying to sleep and woke up when she...
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
14news.com

Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is facing charges in nearly every Western Kentucky county in our area. Officials with Daviess County Sheriff’s office say James Martin was arrested recently in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on theft and forgery charges stemming from the destruction of a motor home..
WTVW

Abandoned dog finds fur-ever home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home. Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition,...
14news.com

Crews called back to E. Mulberry St. for fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called back out to a home in the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street Wednesday around 6 a.m. They say fire rekindled after one at the same house Tuesday night. Dispatch says several calls came in around 9 p.m. EFD Chief Mike Larson...
wevv.com

Evansville man facing murder and neglect charges in death of toddler

An Evansville man has been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of an 18-month-old child, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to the hospital on Tuesday morning after an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was brought there by his mother. Police say that hospital...
14news.com

ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving

Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby. Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian. Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian. WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio. Updated: 7 hours ago. WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio. Evansville...
wkdzradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
WEHT/WTVW

Mother seeks justice after child’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville mother is grieving and searching for answers after the death of her 18 month old son. His death, police say, was at the hands of her boyfriend, 21 year old Tavion Cobb, who is now charged with murder and neglect. The mother, Germia Groves, says the pain makes it […]
104.1 WIKY

Prowler Attempts To Break Into Woman’s Hotel Room

A woman staying in a local hotel gets a rude awakening Thursday evening. She was staying at the Woodspring Suites on Stahl Drive and was trying to sleep. She told police she was awakened and saw a man’s foot coming in her window. She said she screamed and the...
WEHT/WTVW

EPD detective earns “Officer of the Year” award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this month, local law enforcement agencies gathered together for the annual Evansville Foundation Policeman’s Ball. During the event, one Evansville detective was honored and recognized for his exemplary skill and drive. Detective Mike Evans was awarded “Officer of the Year Award” for 2021. Below is an explanation from his supervisors […]
WEHT/WTVW

Fire damages homes on 5th Avenue and Uhlhorn Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are assessing damage after a house fire just off Fulton Avenue on Thursday. Two homes were close together, and the fire damaged both. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. There is no report of injuries associated with this fire. Eyewitness News will keep you updated.
14news.com

METS offering lunch shuttle to Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is offering lunch time shuttle services to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials say the shuttles will be offered Monday through Friday. According to a press release, City of Evansville employees can ride the METS bus for free with a...
city-countyobserver.com

Death of a Dependent Arrest

Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
