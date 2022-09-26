ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'

Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Career News

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, the legendary quarterback is gearing up for Week 4, while his supermodel wife focuses on her career. According to Page Six, Gisele is focusing on her career amid the drama with her NFL quarterback husband. Gisele, arguably the most...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Heartwarming Photos

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl just a few months ago, but the team is off to a troubling start to the 2022 season. Los Angeles sits at 2-1 on the year, but has looked shaky over the past few weeks. A road game against the San Francisco 49ers will bring a tough test for the Rams on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News

Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
NFL
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

