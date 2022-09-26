Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style. The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News
Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
Look: Tom Brady Announces Significant Move Following Hurricane
Tom Brady is doing all he can to help the citizens of Florida after Hurricane Ian rolled through and left a lot of damage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Thursday afternoon that he'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help residents get back on their feet.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'
Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Career News
As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, the legendary quarterback is gearing up for Week 4, while his supermodel wife focuses on her career. According to Page Six, Gisele is focusing on her career amid the drama with her NFL quarterback husband. Gisele, arguably the most...
Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Heartwarming Photos
The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl just a few months ago, but the team is off to a troubling start to the 2022 season. Los Angeles sits at 2-1 on the year, but has looked shaky over the past few weeks. A road game against the San Francisco 49ers will bring a tough test for the Rams on Monday night.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News
Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
