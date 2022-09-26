In an extensive interview with with NPR, music executive Scooter Braun said he isn’t satisfied with how the Taylor Swift catalog acquisition went down. “I learned an important lesson from [the Big Machine acquisition]. When I did that deal, I was under a very strict NDA with the gentleman who owned it, and I couldn’t tell any artist,” Braun told Jay Williams, whom he identified as “my friend since we were teenagers hooping” on social media. “I wasn’t allowed to. I wasn’t legally allowed to. … So the regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, ‘Great, let’s be in business together.’ And I made that assumption with people that I didn’t know.”

