Akbar V Drops Cardi B Diss Track “Bothered” Following Social Media Spat
Akbar V is extending her Cardi B feud with the release of “Bothered.”. The diss track comes days after the two got into a lengthy and heated exchange on Twitter. It appears the feud started when Akbar V posted a subliminal tweet questioning the success of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi. “If @chartdata ain’t say it we ain’t believing the CAP,” Akbar tweeted from her now suspended account.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Kanye West on Why He Changed Instagram Profile Pic to Kris Jenner
The artist formerly known as Kanye West says “peace and respect” were behind his recent decision to change his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Kris Jenner. As fans were quick to notice this week, Ye did indeed add a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch as his profile pic, thus inspiring a swift wave of speculation. At other moments this year, notably, Ye has been publicly critical of Jenner, at one point inspiring a response from Ray J.
Coolio Mourned by Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Chance the Rapper, and Many More Fans and Friends
Coolio passed away at the age of 59 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The iconic artist’s longtime manager Jarez confirmed the Compton native and father of six was found unresponsive at a friend’s house on the bathroom floor. While Coolio’s cause of death has yet to be determined, EMTs reportedly suspect he died of cardiac arrest.
Conservative Twitter Is Having A Meltdown Because Lizzo Played James Madison's 200-Year-Old Flute, And Like, Are Y’all OK???
Hell hath no fury like conservative talking heads on Twitter.
Nemzzz Stirs Jersey Club Influences Into His Drill Sound On “ABC”
Between drill’s hi-hat triplets and Jersey Club’s frenetic rhythms, it was only a matter of time before someone started to stitch the two together. Producers have been playing around with that combo for a little while, to varying degrees of success, but Nemzzz’s new tune “ABC” might be the best example we’ve heard yet.
Watch Safaree Throw Chair and Hit Himself in the Head on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Safaree stormed out of a heated argument by throwing a chair that ended up hitting him on the back of his head. A clip of the moment, which came after he got into an argument with one of his fellow cast members about his co-parenting relationship with Erica Mena, began to circulate on Twitter this week. Safaree can be seen playing a card game during the tense situation, and appeared to snap after the conversation refused to let up. That’s when he stood up, picked up his chair and threw it. But instead of throwing the chair ahead of himself, he somehow managed to strike himself in the back of his head.
jaboukie Young-White Releases New Song and Video “BBC”
Jaboukie Young-White make his first major foray into music. At midnight Friday, the comedian/actor delivered “BBC” (Bad Bitch Coochie), a raunchy dance track released via Interscope Records. jaboukie began teasing the cut on social media this week, sharing a sneak peek at the head-turning outfit he rocks in the music video.
Scooter Braun Has ‘Regret’ Over Taylor Swift Catalog Controversy, Says He ‘Learned an Important Lesson’
In an extensive interview with with NPR, music executive Scooter Braun said he isn’t satisfied with how the Taylor Swift catalog acquisition went down. “I learned an important lesson from [the Big Machine acquisition]. When I did that deal, I was under a very strict NDA with the gentleman who owned it, and I couldn’t tell any artist,” Braun told Jay Williams, whom he identified as “my friend since we were teenagers hooping” on social media. “I wasn’t allowed to. I wasn’t legally allowed to. … So the regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, ‘Great, let’s be in business together.’ And I made that assumption with people that I didn’t know.”
Quavo and Takeoff Share New Song “Nothing Changed”
With just one week to go until they roll out their new joint album Only Built for Infinity Links, Quavo and Takeoff have shared “Nothing Changed.”. Credited with the production on the new track, which marks the fourth to be released off the upcoming album, are DJ Durel and Marcel “Mars” Korkutata.
Best New Artists
Every month, we round up some of our favorite new music discoveries. Look back at all of our Best New Artists here and keep up with them all on the Best New Artists playlists on Spotify and Apple. Pigeons & Planes is all about music discovery, supporting new artists, and...
‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife
Just a few months after Kenan Thompson filed for divorce from Christina Evangeline, the latter is dating Thompson’s former Saturday Night Live co-star Chris Redd. According to TMZ, Redd and Evangeline “became official within the past year, and there was no overlap or cheating when it happened.” Although Thompson filed for Evangeline, his wife of 11 years, in May, the couple had been separated for a few years.
Des Lynam blasts the BBC's decision to axe the classified football results on Radio 5 Live, calling it a ‘mistake’
Des Lynam has criticised the decision to axe the classified football results on Radio 5 Live, saying that it was a ‘mistake’. The corporation has faced criticism since it stopped reading out the results, which traditionally followed the 5pm news on a Saturday. BBC bosses sacrificed the service, part of its Sports Report programme, to broadcast build-up to 5.30pm Premier League games.
Best Style Releases: Supreme, Salehe Bembury x Crocs, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, and More
October is just days away and the first week of fall has already kicked in. Now that it’s getting chillier, it’s about time to refresh your closet for the changing season. Thankfully, there’s a number of great style releases to peruse from this week. Alongside its Fall...
LeBron James Says These Two Nas and Jay-Z Projects Are His Favorite Albums Ever
LeBron James has said it’s nearly “impossible” to decide what his favorite album is and gave shout-outs to Nas and Jay-Z for coming close. Following the Los Angeles Lakers media day earlier this week, King James, who is a notable hip-hop and that’s even dabbled in being an A&R for 2 Chainz – was asked by NBATV to speak on his favorite projects.
Coolio Dies at 59
Coolio has died at age 59. Longtime manager Jarez confirmed the news to TMZ on Wednesday, just hours after Coolio was pronounced dead. Jarez told the outlet that the legendary artist was at a friend’s home in Los Angeles when he went to use the bathroom. After the friend noticed Coolio had not returned within a reasonable time, he began calling out to the rapper, but failed to get a response. The friend then found Coolio on the bathroom floor.
Kid Cudi Shares New Album and Visual Companion ‘Entergalactic’
Entergalactic has landed. On Friday, Kid Cudi shared his new album and visual companion, giving fans exactly the sort of cross-platform experience he has long desired to create. “Entergalactic is everything I’ve always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album,” Cudi said when unveiling the Ty...
Kanye Says Future and Justin Laboy Are His ‘Best Friends’
Kanye West has declared that Future and Justin Laboy are his besties. The Donda artist shared the fun fact via Instagram on Wednesday, suggesting the friendships are in contrast with his religious beliefs and role as a committed father. “When you a Christian dad that will do anything to protect...
Homecoming, Jameson Whiskey & Patta’s Tri-City Tour #ALLCONNECT Was An Unforgettable One
The importance of cross-culture exchanges, especially across the African diaspora, can never be overstated. As our tastes become more decentralised, and sounds from all over the world take their turns at shaping what pops off globally, any time artists from different cities, countries and even continents link up and share ideas is always going to yield exciting results. And that’s why projects like #ALLCONNECT—the London, Atlanta, Lagos festival and cultural hub—are so incredibly vital.
Don Omar Recruits Lil Jon for New Song and Video “Let’s Get Crazy”
Puerto Rican reggaeton star Don Omar has recruited Lil Jon for his colorful party-ready new track and video “Let’s Get Crazy.”. Making perfect use of Jon’s signature voice, “Let’s Get Crazy” is an energetic song that’s complemented by its throwback visual. The music video shows Jon throwing a wild party from a bus, while Omar performs on a Soul Train-influenced stage complete with dancers and plenty of flashing lights. Directed by Carlos Perez from Elastic People, it does more than enough to match the lively feel of the song.
