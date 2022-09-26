ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Patrick Beverley Reveals Who His "Best Friend" Has Been On The Lakers

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Patrick Beverley said that his "best friend" on the Los Angeles Lakers has been Russell Westbrook.

Patrick Beverley spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he helped them reach the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

The veteran guard averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest in 58 regular season games.

Over the offseason, he was sent to the Utah Jazz in the blockbuster deal that landed the Timberwolves All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Before playing in one game for the Jazz, he was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last month.

The trade was very intriguing because Beverley is now on a team with Westbrook.

The two guards have had a lot of run-ins over the years, and had been somewhat of a rivalry.

However, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, they are getting a long really well.

McMenamin: "Patrick Beverley told ESPN that Russell Westbrook has been his “best friend” on the team since being traded to the Lakers this summer. Says they both come in to train before 7 a.m. and spend time in the gym together"

This is good news for Lakers fans, because they will need strong production out of those two players if they want to have any chance at a title.

Last season, LeBron James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, but they went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs (and play-in tournament) as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers will play their first regular season game on Oct. 18th against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

