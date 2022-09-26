ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

BJ's Wholesale Club to open in Noblesville. Here's how to get a discounted membership

By John Tuohy, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its first Indiana location in Noblesville this week.

The east coast membership shopping club will open Friday at 13210 Tegler Drive at Hamilton Town Center, according to a news release from the store.

Based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s promises 25% off grocery prices and has 230 clubs in 17 states. It sells groceries, general merchandise, produce, household products, pet supplies and has a deli.

The 104,000-square-foot Noblesville store also will have a gas station, which provides additional savings for members through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

BJ’s is offering discounted memberships through Thursday. A one-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership is $55, and applicants receive a $40 digital BJ’s gift card plus $50 in coupons.

Shoppers can sign up for a membership at BJs.com/Noblesville or in person at the membership center at 13976 Town Center Blvd., Suite 800, Noblesville.

BJ's was founded in 1984 and is the country's third largest wholesale members club, with 6.5 million members and $6.7 billion in annual sales, according to the store's website.

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418. Email at john.tuohy@indystar.com and follow on Twitter @john_tuohy

