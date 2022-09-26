ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitharral, TX

Texas high school football rankings: Whitharral jumps back into top 10

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
Two weeks after falling out of the high school football state rankings following its first loss, Whitharral is back in the Class 1A Division II top 10.

Coming off a 102-52 victory over Throckmorton, the Panthers moved to No. 10 in Texas' smallest classification. Whitharral (4-1) has won consecutive games after falling 34-30 to Silverton, first-year Panthers coach Jeremy Holt's alma mater.

Class 1A D-II houses the only South Plains teams in the rankings, with Jayton staying at No. 8 and undefeated Paducah bumping up one spot to No. 9.

The Jaybirds (3-2) have also won two in a row, taking down Silverton 34-27 last week. The Dragons, who debuted in the top 10 a week ago, beat Hedley 41-20 to move to 5-0.

CLASS 6A: 1. Galena Park North Shore (4-0), 2; 2. Austin Westlake (4-0), 1; 3. Southlake Carroll (5-0), 3; 4. Duncanville (4-0), 4; 5. Katy (5-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (5-0), 6; 7. Humble Atascocita (3-1), 7; 8. Cibolo Steele (5-0), 8; 9. Allen (4-1), 9; 10. Dallas Highland Park (4-0), 10; 11. Arlington Martin (4-1), 11; 12. DeSoto (4-1), 12; 13. San Antonio Brennan (3-1), 13; 14. Spring Westfield (3-1), 14; 15. Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0), 15; 16. Dripping Springs (4-0), 16; 17. Austin Vandegrift (3-1), 17; 18. Prosper (4-1), 18; 19. Round Rock (4-0), 19; 20. Rockwall (4-1), 20; 21. Klein Cain (4-0), 21; 22. Jersey Village (4-0), 22; 23. Klein Collins (4-0), 24; 24. Trophy Club Nelson (5-0), 25; 25. North Crowley (5-0), NR.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I: 1. Longview (5-0), 1; 2. Mansfield Timberview (5-0), 2; 3. Denton Ryan (3-1), 3; 4. Port Arthur Memorial (4-0), 4; 5. College Station (3-1), 5; 6. Richmond Foster (5-0), 6; 7. Aledo (3-2), 7; 8. Frisco Reedy (5-0), 8; 9. Amarillo Tascosa (4-1), 10; 10. Lancaster (3-2), NR.

CLASS 5A DIVISION II: 1. Argyle (5-0), 1; 2. Liberty Hill (4-1), 2; 3. Fort Bend Marshall (3-1), 3; 4. Texarkana Texas High (4-1), 4; 5. Colleyville Heritage (3-1), 6; 6. Midlothian Heritage (4-1), 7; 7. Montgomery Lake Creek (5-0), 9; 8. Grapevine (3-1), 8; 9. Wichita Falls Rider (3-2), 5; 10. San Antonio Alamo Heights (4-1), NR.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I: 1. Stephenville (5-0), 1; 2. China Spring (4-1), 2; 3. Corpus Christi Calallen (5-0), 3; 4. Boerne (5-0), 4; 5. Anna (5-0), 5; 6. Celina (4-1), 6; 7. Lumberton (4-1), 7; 8. Somerset (4-0), 9; 9. Brownwood (4-1), 10; 10. Kaufman (4-1), NR.

CLASS 4A DIVISION II: 1. Carthage (5-0), 1; 2. Gilmer (4-0), 2; 3. Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-0), 3; 4. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-1), 4; 5. Cuero (4-1), 5; 6. Silsbee (5-0), 7; 7. Bellville (5-0), 8; 8. Wimberley (5-0), 6; 9. Hamshire-Fannett (4-1), 9; 10. Center (4-1), NR.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I: 1. Franklin (5-0), 1; 2. Mount Vernon (5-0), 2; 3. Columbus (5-0), 4; 4. Grandview (4-1), 5; 5. Malakoff (4-1), 6; 6. Bushland (5-0), 7; 7. Breckenridge (5-0), 8; 8. Winnsboro (5-0), 10; 9. Llano (5-0), NR; 10. Cameron Yoe (3-2), NR.

CLASS 3A DIVISION II: 1. Gunter (4-0), 1; 2. Holliday (4-0), 2; 3. Newton (4-1), 3; 4. Bells (4-1), 4; 5. Canadian (2-2), 5; 6. West Rusk (3-2), 6; 7. Poth (4-1), 8; 8. Palmer (4-0), 9; 9. Lexington (4-0), 10; 10. Wall (3-1), NR.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I: 1. Timpson (5-0), 1; 2. Hawley (5-0), 2; 3. Crawford (4-0), 3; 4. Shiner (4-1), 4; 5. Refugio (4-1), 5; 6. Coleman (4-1), 6; 7. Stratford (4-0), 7; 8. Cisco (4-1), 8; 9. Tolar (4-0), 9; 10. Centerville (3-2), 10.

CLASS 2A DIVISION II: 1. Mart (5-0), 1; 2. Burton (4-0), 2; 3. Wellington (4-1), 4; 4. Wink (5-0), 5; 5. Chilton (5-0), 6; 6. Price Carlisle (5-0), 7; 7. Santo (4-0), 8; 8. Bremond (4-0), 9; 9. Albany (3-2), 3; 10. Granger (4-1), 10.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I: 1. Abbott (5-0), 2; 2. Westbrook (4-1), 1; 3. May (4-0), 3; 4. Jonesboro (4-1), 4; 5. Rankin (4-1), 5; 6. Happy (4-1), 6; 7. Garden City (4-1), 9; 8. Irion County (4-0), 7; 9. Gordon (4-0), 8; 10. Medina (5-0), 10.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II: 1. Benjamin (4-0), 1; 2. Richland Springs (4-0), 2; 3. Cherokee (5-0), 3; 4. Balmorhea (4-1), 4; 5. Loraine (5-0), 5; 6. Oglesby (5-0), 7; 7. Sanderson (4-0), 9; 8. Jayton (3-2), 8; 9. Paducah (5-0), 10; 10. Whitharral (4-1), NR.

Education
