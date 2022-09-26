Mary E. Peters

Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Thelma Maxine Graham Weatherd
Thelma Maxine Graham Weatherd, 91, of Darlington, Missouri, entered Heaven on her 91st birthday on September 29, 2022. She was born on September 29, 1931, on a farm outside of Darlington Missouri to Lee Merle and Maggie Ellen Graham. She grew up with two brothers, George, and Marvin, and two sisters, Vonnie and Fern and she was the youngest. Her family called her Max, and her husband called her Macky. She grew up in a family that worked hard and laughed often, and everyone loved music and played by ear. She played the piano but was too shy to let anyone hear how gifted she was. Truthfully, she didn’t enjoy milking six cows every morning before school, but she did it because it needed to be done. She used to joke that she was a pony express rider because, when the roads were too muddy to deliver mail, the mailman paid her a dollar to deliver the mail to her neighbors on horseback.
northwestmoinfo.com
William L. Bill Hall
Services for 93-year-old William L. Bill Hall will be on Thursday September 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm the First Christian Church Bethany, Mo. Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Church. Services under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel. Memorial : First Christian Church and the Antioch.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck
A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty in 2021 K-9 Death
A Saint Joseph man pleaded guilty to two felony charges Tuesday in Buchanan County Court. Court documents say Valdez William McDonald pleaded guilty to felony knowingly causing the death or disablement of a police animal and felony armed criminal action. Records list both charges from June 30, 2021. The court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
northwestmoinfo.com
Nelson Convicted of Murder, Sentenced to Two Life Sentences
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO – The Braymer man charged with the responsibility in the deaths of two Wisconsin brothers has now pleaded guilty in Cass County Court and has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison. Garland Joseph Nelson had been potentially facing the death penalty and several...
northwestmoinfo.com
Stealing Charges Filed Against New Hampton Resident
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A New Hampton resident is incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail on stealing charges alleged to have taken place in New Hampton on Monday. According to a probable cause statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, it is alleged that 46-year old Travis Taranto was observed loading items into a van from a barn located on Highway 136. It is reported that the property owner told the officer the value of the items was around $5,500.
northwestmoinfo.com
Washington Resident Faced with Felony Drug Charge
(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Spokane, Washington resident is facing a felony drug charge following an arrest in Andrew County Thursday night. Just after 11 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Ashley T. Steverson who is accused of felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the...
RELATED PEOPLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Arizona Man Hurt in Thursday Morning DeKalb County Crash
An Arizona man was left with moderate injuries this (Thursday) morning after a one car accident in DeKalb County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Glendale, Arizona resident Titus T. Whitelow was driving a 2020Nissan Murano northbound on Interstate 35 one mile north of Cameron at 7:35 this morning when the SUV went off the right side of the interstate, impacted a ditch, and overturned coming to rest on its top.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Route B Reopens After Bridge Replacement Project
A Gentry County bridge has reopened after having a bridge replacement project. The Grantham Creek Bridge, located in northwest Gentry County on Route B, north of Route O, is open once again after a bridge replacement project that had closed the road all summer. Crews closed Route B to all...
northwestmoinfo.com
Portion of Grundy County Under Precautionary Boil Advisory
A precautionary boil advisory is inbound for a portion of Grundy County. Reports say Grundy County Public Water Supply is completing work on a new water main line, and some customers may experience little to no water pressure. Customers from west of the Thompson River to Southwest 80th Avenue, Highway...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Chula Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Livingston County Court
A Chula woman faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Brandi Lynn Glosser faces felony charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list both charges from March 2. Glosser waived...
Comments / 0