80-year-old ‘Dead For A Dollar’ director Walter Hill has no plans to stop: ‘Directors don’t retire.’

After a stop in Venice earlier this month, Walter Hill’s latest film, “Dead for a Dollar,” headed west for the U.S. premiere. The prolific filmmaker of such movies as “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” “Streets of Fire” and “Red Heat,” was the talk of the evening on Wednesday at the Directors Guild Theater in Los Angeles. The film’s stars Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Benjamin Bratt and Warren Burke praised the writer-director, already renowned for his revival of the Western genre, for making another Western. Speaking candidly, Dafoe, who last worked with Hill in 1984 on “Streets of Fire,” described the director as a...
The director of '48 Hours' and 'The Warriors' returns with a new western, starring Rachel Brosnahan and Christoph Waltz.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Joins Robert Zemeckis' 'Here' With Tom Hanks and Robin Wright
Over the course of a nearly thirty-year career, Kelly Reilly has only continued to impress in a variety of standout performances, most notably with her turns in Pride and Prejudice (2005), Calvary, Eden Lake, Mrs. Henderson Presents, Me and Orson Welles, and the second season of HBO's True Detective, to name only a select few. But it is her portrayal of the spirited Beth Dutton on Paramount Network's Yellowstone that has turned the British actress into a household name, and we should only expect more great things to come. Specifically, as it was announced this week, Reilly will join the cast of Here, the latest movie from Robert Zemeckis, which will see Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite with the Forrest Gump director for what may prove to be one of the filmmaker's most ambitious works.
In Brief: New 'Yellowstone' trailer, 'American Pie' reboot, and more
"Power has a price," reads a graphic at the end of Yellowstone's official season five trailer, released on Thursday, signaling the tough job Montana's newly appointed governor John Dutton -- played by Kevin Costner -- has ahead of him. Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John, who "control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park," according to the show's official logline. Season five premieres November 13... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)
Old Man (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Stephen Lang
Deep in the woods, a lost hiker stumbles upon the cabin of an erratic and reclusive old man. Startattle.com – Old Man 2022. What starts off as cordial conversation soon turns dangerous as it becomes clear that one or both of them might be hiding a terrifying secret. Starring...
