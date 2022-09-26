80-year-old ‘Dead For A Dollar’ director Walter Hill has no plans to stop: ‘Directors don’t retire.’

Over the course of a nearly thirty-year career, Kelly Reilly has only continued to impress in a variety of standout performances, most notably with her turns in Pride and Prejudice (2005), Calvary, Eden Lake, Mrs. Henderson Presents, Me and Orson Welles, and the second season of HBO's True Detective, to name only a select few. But it is her portrayal of the spirited Beth Dutton on Paramount Network's Yellowstone that has turned the British actress into a household name, and we should only expect more great things to come. Specifically, as it was announced this week, Reilly will join the cast of Here, the latest movie from Robert Zemeckis, which will see Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite with the Forrest Gump director for what may prove to be one of the filmmaker's most ambitious works.

