Palmerton, PA

Times News

Schuylkill approves contracts

Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of contracts Wednesday for the Children and Youth Services Agency. The service agreements run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. They are with Access Services Inc., Fort Washington, for foster care services (enhanced) at $77.94 per day, and specialized care at $94.79...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Garbage price doubles in Bowmanstown

Starting Saturday, Bowmanstown residents will see their monthly garbage bill double in price. Borough council on a 4-1 vote recently agreed to increase the borough’s monthly garbage rate to $33. Councilman Rob Moyer was opposed. Councilwomen Kara Scott and Candace Rodrigues were absent. That represents an $18 a month...
BOWMANSTOWN, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning wants to raise fines to deter property neglect

Nesquehoning wants to get people’s attention in the borough’s fight to keep the town maintained. On Wednesday, borough council took the first step in changing the fine scale for people who don’t take care of their property. Councilwoman Abbie Guardiani, who has made it her mission in...
NESQUEHONING, PA
WBRE

Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Palmerton, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Palmerton, PA
Times News

Lehighton School Board

Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following personnel moves during Monday’s meeting:. • Tiffany Strausberger, supervisor of alternative education/assistant supervisor of special services/district assessment coordinator at an annual salary of $70,000 with an effective date of Oct. 10. • Jessica Wiese-Bach, long-term substitute special education...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Carbon plans a busy week to honor veterans

Carbon County is gearing up for a busy week leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The veterans affairs office has announced several events taking place the week of Nov. 6 that will honor the men and women who have served. Kicking off the week is the annual Carbon...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Community center use sets off Eldred squabble

Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
ELDRED, PA
Times News

Carbon County receives bids for renovation

Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 30, 1985

James Goodman of Mahanoy City was sworn in today as a member of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission during a ceremony that took place in the Capitol Building in Harrisburg. Goodman, an insurance broker, served seven terms in the Pennsylvania Legislature. His first term was in 1965 and then Goodman served for 12 consecutive years from 1967 to 1980.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Times News

Carbon airport adding new hanger

The Carbon County Airport Authority is planning to build a new hangar at Jake Arner Memorial Airport. The new building, about one-third the size of the existing main hangar, would create a dedicated space for the Life Flight helicopter based out of the airport. It would also create more room for airplanes in the main hangar where the helicopter is stored now.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning welcomes new officer

Nesquehoning Borough Council welcomed Richard Bekesy to the police force during its September meeting on Wednesday. Bekesy, center, will serve as a part-time officer, beginning on Oct. 1. He brings the department one step closer to having a full staff for the borough. Welcoming him are Mayor Tom Kattner, left; and police Chief Michael Weaver, presenting Bekesy with his badge. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
NESQUEHONING, PA
News Break
Politics
Times News

4 Tamaqua properties to be demolished

The borough of Tamaqua is seeking bids to demolish four blighted properties. “They’ve been neighborhood eyesores and it is time to take them down,” said borough Manager Kevin Steigerwalt. The properties are 517 Washington St., 130 Clay St., 300-302 Race St. and 161 Penn St. According to a...
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: PennDOT work in Lackawanna County on hold

ARCHBALD, Pa. — PennDOT planned to close a busy road in Lackawanna County, but now it's had to put the brakes on the paving project. Drivers who use Salem Road in Archbald may have noticed signs that were recently put up. PennDOT put them in place to notify drivers that the road would be closed for about three weeks next month.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon environmental center programs

Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events:. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Registration due for area parades

The registration deadline to participate in several area Halloween parades is rapidly approaching. Saturday had been the registration deadline to participate in this year’s Lehighton Halloween Parade. However, the registration deadline has since been extended until Oct 8. The 51st annual Lehighton Halloween Parade will be held at 4...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Weekly food pantry to open at farmers market

A weekly food pantry for Carbon County residents will resume in Mahoning Township. Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, will open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, said that now its being sponsored by the Carbon County Community...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon Builders hosting tool night

The Carbon Builders Association, in partnership with Lehighton American Legion Post 314, will have a Big Tool Night on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event benefits the Lehighton American Legion and the Carbon Builders’ National Student Chapter. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. at the...
LEHIGHTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Household Document Shredding Event

Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

