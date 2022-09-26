ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Michelle Mosser
3d ago

you know this is not the first time this gang member has tried to threaten intimidate someone the words seem to roll off of his tongue very well that's what gangs do they threaten and intimidate. he belongs to a gang he's a gang member. I bet if he didn't have that badge he would think twice about talking to another man like that.

Kelly Bryant
3d ago

why is he still employed as a Wv trooper ? He should have been fired !! I bet this isnt the first time & wont be the last. I feel sorry for that lady because now she will be harrassed by him and his fellow ST's.

SmittyKool
3d ago

Did any of you even listen? The lady kept denying to comply with the trooper’s instructions! Any of you would start to get upset, after so much denial.This is why most officers are quitting, because of the lack of respect!

WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lisa Biafore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lisa Biafore from The Tea Shoppe in Morgantown joined First at 4. She talked about how literary teas at The Tea Shoppe work, performers and activities for each event, and events that are hosted for all ages. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: John Spiker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Spiker of the Spiker Farm Bull Ride joined First at 4. He talked about the 16th Spiker Farm Bull Ride, how the event is unique to this area and other venders and activities that will be at the event. You can watch the full interview...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Balloons Over Morgantown returns for a third year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “5,000 feet of air up there, and right now it’s 145 degrees. Good morning beautiful day in Morgantown,” Captain Mark Woodard said. Captain Woodard and many others took off at 8 a.m. Friday morning to celebrate balloons over Morgantown. Balloons Over Morgantown is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Lost Creek, WV
Lost Creek, WV
Crime & Safety
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Bridgeport, WV
Crime & Safety
WDTV

House Call: Friday Night Lights Pt. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Friday night lights are back, and so are the threat of injuries on the football field. United Hospital Center is prepared with a clinic open to athletes every Friday night after the games. Here to tell us more is Joseph Fazalare, MD, Orthopaedic Surgeon.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Sept. 29

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses chasing returns. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Wendy Boyce

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wilson Martino Dental’s Wendy Boyce joined First at 4. She talked about how Wilson Martino Dental is celebrating Freedom Day USA and how veterans can get a free teeth cleaning. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Michael Patrick Stumpo

Michael Patrick Stumpo, 78, of Clarksburg, passed away at UHC Hospital, Clarksburg on September 27th, 2022, following a long battle with extended illnesses. He was born in Clarksburg on November 6, 1943, a son of the late Patsy Joseph Stumpo and Patricia Arbogast Caputo. He married Nancy Rosalee Summers on December 20, 1977, who preceded him in death on August 8, 2018. He is survived by one son, Michael Patrick Stumpo II of Pasadena, MD, two daughters, Catherine Marie McVaney and her husband Justin of Elizabethtown, KY and Krista Sharma and her husband Rakesh of Silver Spring, MD ; five grandchildren, Nathan and Kavi Sharma, Lauren and Jeffery Michael McVaney and Gabriella Stumpo; three brothers, Charles “Chuck” Stumpo of California, Robert Caputo of Stonewood, and Anthony “Tony” Caputo of Florida; two sisters, Donna Stumpo of Bridgeport, and Mary Caputo Mells of Florida; one brother-in-law, Thomas Summers; one aunt, Joann Stumpo Oliverio; and three nieces, Traci Terango and her husband Joe Pat, Jennifer Duarte and her husband Scott, and Amy Moneypenny and their families. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Lewis Anthony Stumpo, one sister, Deborah Stumpo Moneypenny; one brother-in-law, Jim Moneypenny, one sister-in-law, Linda White Stumpo; and one niece, Tina Nicole Stumpo. Mr. Stumpo was a 1961 graduate of Notre Dame High School (Clarksburg) and a graduate of Fairmont St. College having received his bachelor’s degree in education. He was also a United States Army veteran having been stationed in Germany. He was an elementary school teacher and owned and operated several businesses throughout his life. Outside of his family, his lifelong loves were his many cats and sports. Mr. Stumpo was an avid sports fan, mainly Notre Dame football, the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Tigers. “The Doctor” as he was commonly called, counseled and coached many of the area’s coaches and youth athletic teams throughout his life. Special thanks to all of Michael’s caretakers, especially his brother-in-law, Tom. Also a special thanks to his lifelong friends , Dr. Andrew “BoBo” Sorine and David Lechiara. Having been raised in a Catholic home, Michael maintained his faith in the Lord our God, and his family and grandchildren were everything to him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where Catholic Funeral Rites will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTV

Willa Billie Musgrove

Willa Billie Musgrove, 61, of Fairmont, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Billie was born in Washington, D.C. to Charles “Bud” Henderson and Betty Hayes Henderson, and stepmother, Sue Henderson. Billie loved coloring, listening to music, and baseball. Her favorite team was the Pittsburgh Pirates, in which she would often call her father, Bud, to debate on who would win. Her most precious past time was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her two daughters, Jody (Derek) Musgrove and Jessica Musgrove, both of Fairmont; three grandchildren, Maddie DeVault, Brayden O’Neil, and Harmony Walde; a sister-in-law, Jackie Henderson of Fairmont; and several aunts and uncles. In addition to her mother, Betty Henderson, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Keith Henderson and Randy Henderson; and the love of her life, Scotty “Scott” Hallums. Billie will always live in our hearts and be remembered by her witty personality. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, in Fairmont on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Arlene Cody Bashnett “Ginga”

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Arlene Cody Bashnett, a lifelong resident of Clarksburg, West Virginia. Arlene, who was affectionately known to the world as “Ginga”, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 103 on September 28, 2022. “Ginga” was born to Maria Teresa (Audia) and Salvatore Buttafusco on February 4, 1919. She was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings, her four husbands and two of her grandchildren. Ginga is survived by her son, Allen Cody and wife Jackie, her granddaughter, Kelly Jo Cody, and several great grandchildren. In 2015, at age 95, Ginga became a worldwide sensation when videos with her sister, Geneveive Musci “Gramma”, went viral. She appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel & Steve Harvey Shows and was loved for her feisty & hilarious antics. She loved to play Bingo, dance, eat candy & visit with family and friends. Ginga was a volunteer at the United Hospital Center and the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for over thirty years delivering cards & kindness to sick patients. Ginga spread love & laughter worldwide and will live forever in our hearts. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ginga’s name to St. James Catholic Church, 2107 Pride Ave, Clarksburg, WV 26301 or the Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. In keeping with her wishes, Ginga will be cremated. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

2 killed in Upshur County wreck

EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lionel Howard Lowe

Lionel Howard Lowe, 77 years of Fairmont (formerly of Fairview), went to his Eternal Home on September 26, 2022 at John Manchin Sr. Healthcare Center in Fairmont. Lionel was born on November 13, 1944 to the late James Willis and Elsie Lowe and was raised by his stepmother, Mary Edna Merrifield Lowe. Lionel enjoyed working as an employee at the Op-Shop in Fairmont and the Fairview Post Office as a janitor, where he interacted with many people. He attended St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Fairview and the Baptist Temple in Fairmont, and enjoyed going to camp with the work crew. He was a loyal member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #422. Lionel is survived by a stepbrother, Tom Lowe, and stepsister, Katy Day, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding him in death were three sisters: Juanita Ashcraft, Mary Louise Yeager, and Wilma Lee Lowe. Four brothers: Jack Lowe, James Lowe, Richard Lowe, and Billy Ross Lowe. A stepbrother, Keith Lowe, and stepsister, Mary Steele (who cared for him after his stepmother passed). Lionel was a kind, compassionate, caring soul. He had an infectious giggle that made everyone around him laugh. He knew no strangers and made friends with everyone he met. He loved animals in general but he was particularly attracted to horses and collected all colors and sizes. Above all, he loved his cat and affectionately called he “Miss Kitty.” Lionel loved life and greeted everyone with a smile, finding the good in everything. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke, and Andy Griffith and was an avid fan of West Virginia Basketball. Lionel loved and was loved on this earth and now abides with the God of Love, who will hold him forever in his bosom. Much appreciation and thanks go to the many nurses and entire staff of John Manchin Sr. Healthcare that gave him so much love, attention, and care. We are truly grateful for each of them. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Steele officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Fairmont woman overdoses on drugs with teen in home, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she overdosed on opiates while a 14-year-old was in the home. Authorities were dispatched to a home in Fairmont after 40-year-old Angel Eagle took opiates and “suffered an overdose,” according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

Police investigating murder in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

