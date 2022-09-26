Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: McKenzie County single motorcycle rollover
UPDATE: Sep 30, 2022 3:20 p.m. The driver was life flighted to the hospital in Billings, MT. The driver succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash. McKenzie County, N.D. (KFYR) - A Sidney, Mt man (45) was seriously injured Thursday evening when his motorcycle rolled over. The North Dakota...
KFYR-TV
Two Williston childcare facilities earn STAR Fund grants
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More grant funding from Williston Economic Development is going towards childcare facilities. The Alphabet Academy, a childcare center that has been operating for seven years, received more than $16,000 for a second location near downtown Williston. The new building will add up to 30 childcare spaces, as well as six new infant spaces.
Montana man seriously injured in McKenzie County motorcycle crash
A Sidney, Montana man was seriously injured Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash near Cartwright in Mckenzie County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man was heading south on County Road 16 around 8:00 p.m., when he apparently missed a curve in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle, entered a […]
roundupweb.com
The Perfect Space For Fun, Family & Friends
Kim and Reid South, Sidney had the typical, seldom used basement so they decided to remodel and make better use of the space. They definitely succeeded and turned their typical downstairs into an area that is now well used by lots of family and friends. This now fun and functional...
KFYR-TV
Williston officials talk Crypto, data centers during League of Cities Annual Conference
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Cities across the state are taking notice of innovative efforts going on in northwestern North Dakota. During the North Dakota League of Cities Annual Meeting last week, Williston Finance Director Hercules Cummings and Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko discussed their inclusion and acceptance of cryptocurrency in local government. They also talked with other officials about data centers and how they can benefit the region.
wdayradionow.com
Deadly Oilfield Rig explosion still under investigation
(Williston, ND) -- A deadly oilfield rig explosion in western North Dakota is still under investigation. Oscar Gandara died September 15th, nearly two weeks after the explosion near Ross, about 60 miles northeast of Williston. Ramiro Contreras Lopez and Jose Gonzalez were also injured and are at a burn center...
KFYR-TV
Williston American Legion donates $360,000 towards Williston Water World Project
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s American Legion Post 37 is the latest group to come forward and support a new outdoor pool. On Friday, the Legion announced a $360,000 donation toward the Williston Water World project. Amanda Colebank, a member of the Williston Community Builders, says this latest donation will allow the project to have two waterslides at their facility. Legion State Commander Dan Brown says the community has missed having an outdoor pool.
KFYR-TV
Williston Police Department looking for suspect following domestic incident
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Residents in Williston are being asked to be on the lookout for a suspect in a domestic incident. The Williston Police Department is currently looking for Leonard Higdon, Jr. who is considered armed and dangerous. Higdon was involved in an domestic violence incident early this morning and was able to flee the scene. Officers were able to find his vehicle on the 5900 block of Highway 85 North, but he was able to escape.
KFYR-TV
Williams County Emergency Manager recognized for winter storm response
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County’s Emergency Manager was honored Tuesday for his tireless work during the severe winter storms in April. Mike Smith was awarded the Civilian Commendation Medal during a Williston City Commission meeting Tuesday. Facing two unprecedented blizzards that ravaged northwest North Dakota, Smith went above and beyond the call of duty, digging out emergency vehicles, delivering supplies, coordinating with 68 different agencies to help citizens, and dealing with more than 13,000 calls for service during that time span.
Police searching for suspect in Williston domestic violence incident
UPDATE – 9/29 – 4:21 P.M. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The suspect in the domestic violence incident in Williston is currently at large after fleeing police via car and foot earlier today. According to the Williston Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Leonard Barton Higdon Jr, who fled the scene today in Williston […]
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Williston fire crews battle fire east of town
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (9/27 at 7 p.m.): Crews were able to contain and extinguish most of the flames around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A shop caught on fire, but fortunately, no one was inside according to the owner. Williston Fire, Williston Rural Fire, and Epping Fire Departments were all...
Crude oil spill south of Tioga
The line is operated by Enable Bakken Crude and is about 14 miles south of Tioga.
Crash near Ray results in serious injuries
The 67-year-old was thrown from the tractor on impact and suffered serious injuries as a result.
