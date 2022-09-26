STRAWBERRY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is deceased and a man is in critical condition after a crash on US-40, according to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP). Authorities say that a car was turning from the Strawberry Marina to westbound US-40 near Starvation Reservoir when the car was T-boned by an eastbound tanker semi-truck. The […]

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO