ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parowan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Cedar City to honor beloved teacher with a park

CEDAR CITY, Utah — There’s an effort underway in Cedar City to honor a beloved teacher who lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this year. Pam Garfield Smith touched the lives of her elementary students, their parents and the community of Cedar City during her 30 years as a teacher in the Iron County School District.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kjzz.com

15-year-old dies after being hit by truck while riding bike in S. Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage boy died after an auto-pedestrian crash in eastern Washington County on Thursday evening, authorities reported. According to a statement from the Hurricane City Police Department, a 15-year-old from the neighboring town of LaVerkin was fatally hit by a truck while riding an E-bike.
HURRICANE, UT
ABC4

Woman killed in T-bone, semi-truck crash on Hwy 40

STRAWBERRY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is deceased and a man is in critical condition after a crash on US-40, according to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP). Authorities say that a car was turning from the Strawberry Marina to westbound US-40 near Starvation Reservoir when the car was T-boned by an eastbound tanker semi-truck. The […]
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy