Movie reviews for the spooky season lovers
Val Cameron joined the show to talk about this week’s movies coming out! With some spooky season themed films, any Halloween lover will adore. Cameron describes how Horror Films are usually not her thing, however she has a love for thrillers. This movie happens to be a perfect combination of both. This psychological thriller “hits a nine from moment one of intense suspense,” Cameron said. The story mentions mental health, trayma, and dealing with emotion. Everyone can become passive aggressive which has dangers in itself, but what if it could kill us? Cameron said this is a good story with good pacing and an original take on a thriller.
Author of popular Michael Vey series releases new installment
(The Daily Dish) Richard Paul Evans is back with a new book in the Michael Vey Series! He joined Surae today to Dish all about it!. You may recognize Richard Paul Evans from his #1 New York Times best selling series, but the chapters of Michael Vey continue in Evans eighth installment– Michael Vey: The Parasite.
Ryan Murphy's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" is an example of the brand undermining the mission
It doesn't take a dedicated Ryan Murphy aficionado to understand why Jeffrey Dahmer appeals to him as a drama subject. The nature of Dahmer's singularly horrific crimes, several of which are studiously dramatized in Netflix's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," made him an international sideshow after he was finally caught in 1991.
Chocolate Orc Blood and an Explosive Cliffhanger: How ‘Rings of Power’ Made Its Own Helm’s Deep
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 6, titled “Udûn,” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With three more episodes left in its inaugural season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” finally delivered the massive battle sequence for which fans of the epic fantasy franchise have waited patiently. While not quite as massive as the Battle of Helm’s Deep from the 2002 feature film “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” the episode, “Udûn,” still considerably ramped up the scope of the action for the...
Freddie Highmore and a new season of The Good Doctor
Today we got the opportunity to talk to the star of The Good Doctor, Freddie Highmore about the inside scoop from about the new season. Also, the struggle of playing a character with autism and how it hopefully is changing the world’s perspective on autism. To watch the new season, tune in on ABC4 on Monday, October 3rd.
