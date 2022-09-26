Read full article on original website
Times News
Lehighton School Board
Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following personnel moves during Monday’s meeting:. • Tiffany Strausberger, supervisor of alternative education/assistant supervisor of special services/district assessment coordinator at an annual salary of $70,000 with an effective date of Oct. 10. • Jessica Wiese-Bach, long-term substitute special education...
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events:. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Plans for athletic complex in Scranton neighborhood
SCRANTON, Pa. — There are big plans for what looks like bare bones inside a building along Washburn Street in Scranton. The West Scranton Wrestling Alumni Association purchased the building last week with plans to transform the 4,500 square feet into a multi-use athletic facility. The nonprofit launched a...
Times News
Schuylkill approves contracts
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of contracts Wednesday for the Children and Youth Services Agency. The service agreements run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. They are with Access Services Inc., Fort Washington, for foster care services (enhanced) at $77.94 per day, and specialized care at $94.79...
Fate uncertain for two elementary schools in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The future of Nescopeck Elementary Center doesn't look good after school board officials and parents gathered in the Berwick High School auditorium Monday night. The issue at hand is the long-term future of both Nescopeck and Salem Elementary Centers. Two out of the three options...
Times News
JT hears pitch for music, guidance
Down one employee after a resignation at the end of 2021-22 school year, Jim Thorpe Area School District’s guidance team told members of the school board Monday night that interaction with students is being sacrificed in order to fulfill state-mandated clerical duties. Ashley Rully, a Penn Kidder Campus counselor,...
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
According to The Morning Call, officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed Sunday. The teacher agreed to remove the flag after...
wlvr.org
Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students
NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
Times News
Registration due for area parades
The registration deadline to participate in several area Halloween parades is rapidly approaching. Saturday had been the registration deadline to participate in this year’s Lehighton Halloween Parade. However, the registration deadline has since been extended until Oct 8. The 51st annual Lehighton Halloween Parade will be held at 4...
Times News
Carbon plans a busy week to honor veterans
Carbon County is gearing up for a busy week leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The veterans affairs office has announced several events taking place the week of Nov. 6 that will honor the men and women who have served. Kicking off the week is the annual Carbon...
Nazareth, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Times News
Garbage price doubles in Bowmanstown
Starting Saturday, Bowmanstown residents will see their monthly garbage bill double in price. Borough council on a 4-1 vote recently agreed to increase the borough’s monthly garbage rate to $33. Councilman Rob Moyer was opposed. Councilwomen Kara Scott and Candace Rodrigues were absent. That represents an $18 a month...
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
Times News
Basket Spectacular in Palmerton Oct. 8
The Concourse Club of Palmerton is hosting its annual Basket Spectacular from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. All proceeds go Palmerton and surrounding Carbon County communities. Tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25 chances; there...
Times News
Shades of sunset
The sky over the Tamaqua Area High School soccer field looked like one you’d see in Westerns; a brilliant orange. It was nice while it lasted. By Saturday, the skies could turn the color gray - as in rain clouds - as the remnants of Ian reach the area. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Carbon Builders hosting tool night
The Carbon Builders Association, in partnership with Lehighton American Legion Post 314, will have a Big Tool Night on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event benefits the Lehighton American Legion and the Carbon Builders’ National Student Chapter. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. at the...
Luzerne County honors employees with 40 or more years of service
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County officials recently recognized 13 county employees for 40 or more years of service. The ceremony was held in the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse. Each honoree was presented with a proclamation thanking them for their longtime service to Luzerne County. Luzerne County Manager Randy E. Robertson, Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle and Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough all expressed gratitude to the employees for their dedication and commitment to their work. Shown, first row, from left: Kristyn C. Tokash, 46 years; Vincent Alessandri, 46 years; Christina Kleckner, 40 years: Ann Marie Coughlin, 40 years: John Leighton, 43 years. Second row, from left: Catherine A. Hilsher, 41 years; Nancy E. Gaughan, 46 years; Ann Marie Brasky, 40 years; Joseph P. Cotter, 41 years. Third row; Michael J. Dessoye, 43 years: Luzerne County Manager Randy E. Robertson; Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle; Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough. Absent from photo: Joseph J. Yeager, 42 years; Linda Sorber, 41 years; Michael Beckley, 41 years.
Times News
Palmerton news for Sept. 22, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking...
Times News
Luminaria highlights Relay for Life in Tamaqua
The Relay for Life tradition returns to the region Saturday with a relay walk and luminaria service at the Tamaqua Area High School stadium. “I hope people will come and walk at least one lap. Maybe one mile. And I hope they will ask a few friends to donate in support of their walk, and in support of our lifesaving mission,” said Joe Krushinsky, president of the Cancer Telethon organization, which is overseeing the event to support the American Cancer Society.
