A former Lehigh Valley volunteer firefighter is accused of stealing more than $800 in gasoline by using a municipal credit card to fuel up his personal vehicle. Logan Kocher, 26, of the 100 block of South Schanck Avenue in Pen Argyl, was an assistant fire chief with the Wind Gap Volunteer Fire Company when he used the gas card between May and August of this year, Slate Belt Regional police said.

WIND GAP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO