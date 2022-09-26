Read full article on original website
Times News
Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
Times News
50 pounds of copper wire stolen
State police at Hazleton are investigating the theft of 50 pounds of white copper wire from a Carbon County property. On Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m. troopers responded to Quakake Road in Packer Township, for a report of a theft incident. On scene troopers were told of the theft of copper wire by the victim, a 25-year-old male from Weatherly. The total value of the missing wire is $75.
Times News
State police at Hazleton - crashes
State police at Hazleton reported on two crashes investigated by troopers in Hazle Township:. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 924 at the intersection with the on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound. Troopers said Walter Aikens, 46, of Freeland, was driving a 2018...
Times News
Wilkes-Barre man dies in crash on I-80 in Monroe County
A 35-year-old Wilkes-Barre man died early Thursday morning from injuries he suffered in a crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. Kenneth S. Williams was pronounced dead at 5:53 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office. Williams died of multiple blunt force injuries...
Low-flying plane in Catasauqua area no cause for concern, troopers say
With nerves on edge following a fatal plane crash this week in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania State Police are reassuring Lehigh County residents about a low-flying plane. Troopers received numerous calls about the plane in the Catasauqua area, but there is no cause for concern, Trooper Nate Branosky said. The...
skooknews.com
Man Pulls Machete During Route 61 Road Rage Incident in Schuylkill County
A man is facing charges after pulling a machete on someone during a road rage incident on Route 61 in Schuylkill County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 around 2:00pm at the intersection of Route 61 and Market Street in Deer Lake.
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
Times News
Lehighton man pleads to drug dealing charge
A Lehighton man entered a guilty plea on Monday in Carbon County court to a drug dealing charge. Eugene W. Moyer, 46, pleaded to one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony 3. He was arrested on June 3, 2021, by Lehighton police. According to court papers...
Times News
Police report hit-and-run crash in Carbon
State police at Lehighton reported investigating a hit-and run-crash that occurred on Sept. 22 at 12:29 p.m. along Interchange Road in Towamensing Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Mark M. Terka, 59, of London, Ontario, Canada, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt truck northbound in the right lane when the truck was struck on the passenger side, knocking a mirror off the truck.
Times News
Carbon man gets state prison sentence
A Carbon County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Monday after admitting he violated the conditions of Megan’s Law as a sexual offender. Jahmir Joseph Spencer, 23, of Lehighton, and formerly of Lansford, pleaded guilty before Judge Steven R. Serfass to one count of failure to verify address/be photographed, a felony.
Times News
Carbon County courts - guilty pleas
Several people pleaded guilty before Judge Steven R. Serfass in Carbon County court on Monday. Courtney Bonetsky, 21, of Kunkletown, and formerly of Lehighton, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was charged on July 8, 2021, by Weissport police...
Times News
Man who died in plane crash from Easton
The Lehigh County Coroner’s office identified the man who died in Wednesday’s plane crash in Salisbury Township as Keith Kozel, 49, of Easton. The coroner’s office released the identification after an autopsy on Friday. The cause of death was multiple injuries because of the crash. The coroner’s office said it used dental records and circumstantial evidence to identify Kozel.
Ex-Wind Gap fire official accused of using borough credit card to gas up personal vehicle
A former Lehigh Valley volunteer firefighter is accused of stealing more than $800 in gasoline by using a municipal credit card to fuel up his personal vehicle. Logan Kocher, 26, of the 100 block of South Schanck Avenue in Pen Argyl, was an assistant fire chief with the Wind Gap Volunteer Fire Company when he used the gas card between May and August of this year, Slate Belt Regional police said.
Driver Surrenders In Crash That Killed Lehigh Valley Cyclist, Dad Of 3
The driver wanted in the crash that claimed the life of a beloved husband and dad of three last spring has surrendered to authorities, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday, Sept. 28. Anthony Rutch, 49, was arrested on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter,...
Times News
Carbon man pleads guilty in five cases
A former Carbon County resident entered guilty pleas on Monday in county court in five pending criminal cases. Daniel Stephen Hunadi, 34, formerly of Nesquehoning and now of Harrisburg, pleaded to manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, simple assault and retail theft.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police seek to ID person in shots fired incident
EASTON, Pa. - Police released surveillance photos related to a shots fired incident in Easton earlier this week. Investigators are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to gunfire that rang out just after 9 p.m. Monday in the area of 13th and Pine streets, police said. A home...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs woman killed in Pocono Township crash
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A 73-year-old woman died after a crash in the Poconos on Tuesday. Nancy Bocchini, of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hallet Road in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said Tom Yanac, county coroner. It's not yet known if an autopsy...
Times News
Opinion: Guns and children
A 15-year-old Allentown boy was gunned down in broad daylight Sept. 25 by a 16-year-old after an argument between them, according to Allentown police and Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, five teenagers were ambushed in a hail of 30 bullets as they left...
Pa. inmate allegedly threatens to bomb Allentown parole building, report says
According to Fox 56, an inmate incarcerated at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County has been charged with terroristic threats after writing threatening letters to the Allentown District Parole office. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 65-year-old Timothy Koebert wrote a series of letters with threats to blow up the Allentown District...
WFMZ-TV Online
1-year-old sent to hospital after crash on Route 22 in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Police say a one-year-old was taken to the hospital after a dump truck and another vehicle collided in Northampton County. Emergency dispatchers said it happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 22 East in Hanover Township. Police said the dump truck and a sedan crashed, with...
