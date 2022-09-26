ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Lehigh Valley crashes

State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
50 pounds of copper wire stolen

State police at Hazleton are investigating the theft of 50 pounds of white copper wire from a Carbon County property. On Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m. troopers responded to Quakake Road in Packer Township, for a report of a theft incident. On scene troopers were told of the theft of copper wire by the victim, a 25-year-old male from Weatherly. The total value of the missing wire is $75.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
State police at Hazleton - crashes

State police at Hazleton reported on two crashes investigated by troopers in Hazle Township:. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 924 at the intersection with the on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound. Troopers said Walter Aikens, 46, of Freeland, was driving a 2018...
HAZLETON, PA
Wilkes-Barre man dies in crash on I-80 in Monroe County

A 35-year-old Wilkes-Barre man died early Thursday morning from injuries he suffered in a crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. Kenneth S. Williams was pronounced dead at 5:53 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office. Williams died of multiple blunt force injuries...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
Lehighton man pleads to drug dealing charge

A Lehighton man entered a guilty plea on Monday in Carbon County court to a drug dealing charge. Eugene W. Moyer, 46, pleaded to one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony 3. He was arrested on June 3, 2021, by Lehighton police. According to court papers...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Police report hit-and-run crash in Carbon

State police at Lehighton reported investigating a hit-and run-crash that occurred on Sept. 22 at 12:29 p.m. along Interchange Road in Towamensing Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Mark M. Terka, 59, of London, Ontario, Canada, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt truck northbound in the right lane when the truck was struck on the passenger side, knocking a mirror off the truck.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Carbon man gets state prison sentence

A Carbon County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Monday after admitting he violated the conditions of Megan’s Law as a sexual offender. Jahmir Joseph Spencer, 23, of Lehighton, and formerly of Lansford, pleaded guilty before Judge Steven R. Serfass to one count of failure to verify address/be photographed, a felony.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Carbon County courts - guilty pleas

Several people pleaded guilty before Judge Steven R. Serfass in Carbon County court on Monday. Courtney Bonetsky, 21, of Kunkletown, and formerly of Lehighton, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was charged on July 8, 2021, by Weissport police...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Man who died in plane crash from Easton

The Lehigh County Coroner’s office identified the man who died in Wednesday’s plane crash in Salisbury Township as Keith Kozel, 49, of Easton. The coroner’s office released the identification after an autopsy on Friday. The cause of death was multiple injuries because of the crash. The coroner’s office said it used dental records and circumstantial evidence to identify Kozel.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Wind Gap fire official accused of using borough credit card to gas up personal vehicle

A former Lehigh Valley volunteer firefighter is accused of stealing more than $800 in gasoline by using a municipal credit card to fuel up his personal vehicle. Logan Kocher, 26, of the 100 block of South Schanck Avenue in Pen Argyl, was an assistant fire chief with the Wind Gap Volunteer Fire Company when he used the gas card between May and August of this year, Slate Belt Regional police said.
WIND GAP, PA
Carbon man pleads guilty in five cases

A former Carbon County resident entered guilty pleas on Monday in county court in five pending criminal cases. Daniel Stephen Hunadi, 34, formerly of Nesquehoning and now of Harrisburg, pleaded to manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, simple assault and retail theft.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police seek to ID person in shots fired incident

EASTON, Pa. - Police released surveillance photos related to a shots fired incident in Easton earlier this week. Investigators are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to gunfire that rang out just after 9 p.m. Monday in the area of 13th and Pine streets, police said. A home...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs woman killed in Pocono Township crash

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A 73-year-old woman died after a crash in the Poconos on Tuesday. Nancy Bocchini, of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hallet Road in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said Tom Yanac, county coroner. It's not yet known if an autopsy...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Opinion: Guns and children

A 15-year-old Allentown boy was gunned down in broad daylight Sept. 25 by a 16-year-old after an argument between them, according to Allentown police and Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, five teenagers were ambushed in a hail of 30 bullets as they left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

