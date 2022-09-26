Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Circlewood Baptist Church hosting fall craft fair Saturday
It’s never too early to find the perfect Christmas present, and Circlewood Baptist Church is making that easy this weekend with a fall craft fair. The church’s Market for Missions event is happening Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church’s gym, 2201 Loop Road in Tuscaloosa. Proceeds benefit the church’s Women on Mission mission projects.
wvua23.com
Sawyerville church continues rebuilding after February tornado
Last February, the Bread of Life Ministry Worship Center in Sawyerville was wiped out by a tornado that also destroyed homes and claimed lives. Thursday, we met with Bishop Dennis McCarter of the Miracle House of Prayer and Pastor Mercy Pickens, who leads the Bread of Life Ministry. They’re making...
wvua23.com
Northport community supports local talent
NORTHPORT -The city of Northport threw its support behind local vendors and student musicians on Tuesday with the first-ever Wildcat Bash at Christ Harbor Church. Country singer Jackson Chase and Tuscaloosa’s Got Talent winners Caroline Gibson and Matt McCraken took the stage to perform in front of the crowd.
wvua23.com
District River Park officially opens
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa’s riverfront has a new staple as the new River District Park next to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is now open. The park, funded by Elevate Tuscaloosa, officially opened Friday. “When we passed Elevate Tuscaloosa we said we did it to take this community to the next...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
New mentorship program helps Tuscaloosa youth
TUSCALOOSA- A new mentorship program is teaming up with the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center. The Verb Kind is partnering with local volunteers to help people under the age of 18 who have committed crimes. The Verb Kind is an organization that started in Florida. Volunteers spend time with juveniles...
wvua23.com
Shelton State holds fundraiser for college students
TUSCALOOSA -Women around West Alabama donned their finest heels, flats, boots or sandals Thursday and headed to the Bryant Conference Center for the third annual Wine, Women and Shoes fundraiser in support of the Shelton State Community College Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships for Shelton State students who are in...
wvua23.com
Hurricane evacuees retreat to Tuscaloosa, see Southern hospitality firsthand
Tuscaloosa this week welcomed residents from Florida who were fleeing ahead of Hurricane Ian, which smashed into the state Wednesday afternoon. Khristina Smith is from Apollo Beach, Florida, which is about 20 miles from Tampa. Her son is a student at Shelton State Community College here in Tuscaloosa, so it...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 28, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Trevor Caine, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Big Bush Road in Greensboro. Caine is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge. Daniel Turner, 29, is last known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvua23.com
Improvements coming to Tuscaloosa’s Sokol Park
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Council approved funding for improvements at Sokol Park North and South at on Tuesday. The project received $13,591 for repairs, park expansions and updates on Tuesday in addition to previous funding. One of the biggest changes will be road work at Sokol North. Turning...
wvua23.com
Alabama Power on standby ahead of Hurricane Ian
TUSCALOOSA- Alabama Power is already on standby for Hurricane Ian making landfall. Storm crews have been watching the hurricane ever since it came on the radar. They want to make sure they have a plan if any weather threats impact the state. Crews are currently located in Birmingham and will...
wvua23.com
Looking for a new ride? Consider bidding on a former Alabama vehicle
The University of Alabama is changing the way they roll with new vehicles, and you can benfit by buying the ones they don’t want anymore through their online auction system. In the past, vehicles were a part of the UA fleet for 15 to 20 years — or longer. Now, the university’s goal is using them for three to five years before replacement.
wvua23.com
5 charged after hundreds of catalytic converters stolen from Mercedes-Benz plant
TUSCALOOSA – Five people are facing charges following a rash of catalytic converter thefts at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance last year. Three of those arrested were employees with a contracting company that had access to plant grounds, where investigators said they stole new catalytic converters on several occasions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa County Commission OKs new budget, employee raises
TUSCALOOSA – As inflation rises, in many places raises aren’t doing the same thing. But Tuscaloosa County employees are getting a boost in their paychecks as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. After some deliberation, the Tuscaloosa County Commission has officially approved its general fund operating budget...
wvua23.com
Weekend shooting update: Self-defense cited as investigation continues
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says they’re looking into whether or not a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex over the weekend was in self-defense. VCU said they’ve spoken to several witnesses and reviewed the evidence in the shooting, which happened at River Road Apartments around 11 p.m. Saturday, and at this time they’ve made no arrests.
wvua23.com
Brookwood High School gets millions in funding for new facilities
BROOKWOOD -Brookwood High School is getting a major athletics facility makeover thanks to an $18.2 million grant from the Alabama Board of Education. Upgrades are coming for concession stands, locker rooms, workout equipment, track and field, not to mention a brand new football stadium. Brookwood Mayor Joe Barger said this...
wvua23.com
Tide prepare to travel to Fayetteville; “Toughest challenge of the year”
The Crimson Tide travel to Fayetteville to play the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Alabama head football coach Nick Saban believes that the Razorbacks present a big challenge for his team. “Playing a really good team on the road that has a really difficult offense to defend,” Saban said Wednesday evening....
wvua23.com
University of Alabama students protest Mahsa Amini death in Iran
TUSCALOOSA – In the Student Center plaza at the University of Alabama on Tuesday, students protested following recent news of the Iranian government’s treatment of its residents. Protests initially erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was taken into police custody on Sept....
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Sept. 27, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s impressive win over Vanderbilt in their SEC opening game. Also, the Crimson Tide received new recruits for both football and men’s basketball. We discuss how well Arkansas looks even after their loss and how Alabama shouldn’t overlook them as an opponent....
Comments / 0