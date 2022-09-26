Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Public Schools issues health warning about ‘One Chip Challenge’
Wellesley Public School on Wednesday issued a warning to families and staff about a social media-fueled fad called the “One Chip Challenge” that has been making some kids sick across the country. The memo reads in part:. The challenge involves a person eating one extremely spicy tortilla chip...
The Swellesley Report
Newton-Wellesley Hospital hosts purple flag ceremony to recall residents lost to opioids
Newton-Wellesley Hospital earlier this month hosted a ceremony in front of 2,290 purple flags to remember Massachusetts residents lost to opioids. The ceremony was part of a month-long effort focused on reflection, support, and education across the United States and locally. Newton-Wellesley’s Substance Use Services program teamed with SOAR Natick...
thelocalne.ws
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
The Swellesley Report
Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk rolling through Wellesley this weekend
The annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk to benefit Dana Farber Cancer Institute is this weekend. Walkers will be following the same course on Sunday, Oct. 1, as the Boston Marathon, which follows Rte. 135 past Wellesley College into Wellesley Square, then Rte 16 through Wellesley Hills and on to Newton. Some participants will do all 26.2 miles, while others will take shorter routes.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Historical Society focus of Bentley research project
A Bentley University class this fall will conduct market research intended to help the non-profit Wellesley Historical Society better understand the interests of members and the wider community, and to identify new opportunities. The Society recognizes that it needs to change with the times, and become a more engaging resource...
NECN
‘Something Isn't Right': After Improper Spraying of Chemical, Town Workers Report Health Problems
The NBC10 Investigators learned the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards conducted an investigation where they concluded the Town of Belmont created conditions that placed “employees at risk of work-related injury or illness” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the copy of an inspection report we obtained.
Walgreens pharmacies suddenly close, causing confusion in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE -- Walgreens customers like Heidi Gitelman were frustrated to learn a couple of their pharmacies in Cambridge closed without warning. “I couldn’t believe it was closed, like I really had to do a double take, but then I went to the manager of the Walgreens and I asked him what happened,” said Gitelman. “And he was like almost shaking, he was really nervous and upset and he just said ‘we have a staff shortage.”
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
bcgavel.com
The State of Covid at Boston College
Like many students vowing to hit the Plex five times a week at the start of the new calendar year, Boston College said, “New year, new me!” in regards to COVID-19. The news that BC would no longer require weekly COVID tests for its undergraduate students rocked many parts of campus when it surfaced last winter. Many students feared the worst. Without weekly testing of the undergraduate student body, the university simply could not know its true positivity rate. However, if last February was a gamble of epic proportions, this September is a nightmare. New developments in the school’s COVID safety protocols (or lack thereof) are nothing short of dismal.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
How you might be able to avoid skyrocketing electric bills
MEDFORD - The city of Medford announced on Thursday that it renewed its contract for Community Electricity Aggregation, a program by which the city negotiates bulk, cheaper electric supply for residents.The Medford program will cost residents 15.348 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to the proposed National Grid price hike of 33.891 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate stays fixed for a price of two years. This price is for the "supply" column of your electric bill, or the actual price for the electricity you use. The "delivery" column will still be maintained by your electric provider. "It's a huge savings...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Union leader blasted for dismissing focus on college and careers
THE SUCCESSION OF state legislators and teachers who testified before the state board of education last month came with detailed arguments against a proposal to raise the minimum passing score on the 10th grade MCAS exam. Max Page came with a blistering condemnation of the entire foundation of the state’s education system.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Symphony Orchestra season opener is Sunday, October 2
Join the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, October 2, at 3pm at MassBay Community College, for its season opening concert, Story and Myth in Music. The MassBay Community College orchestra-in-residence will play the following program:. Mozart: Overture to Don Giovanni. MacDowell: Opus 22, Suite 2, Ophelia. Auerbach: Icarus for Orchestra.
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
Southie Real Estate News: Cumberland Farms building sold
Even though it underwent a major renovation a few years back, Cumberland Farms at the corner of L and 5th will most likely be closing soon. Word on the street – and confirmation from the relator – the building located at 628 East Fifth Street is under agreement with a closing coming up in October.
Parents hit with COVID thank NICU for caring for newborn twins
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Health care workers are a special group of people who have dedicated themselves, day in and day out, to saving and improving the quality of our lives.A local family wants to make sure the NICU team at Brigham and Women's Hospital knows the care they received is beyond any level of gratitude they could ever express.New parents Tejal Patel and Sean Laporta said the team at Brigham and Women's helped them navigate the most challenging three months of their lives."This week we started to get some giggles for the first time, so we're really excited...
Eater
One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving
Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
Police Activity at Bedford Shopping Center
Bedford Police and a State Police unit were visible behind yellow ‘police line’ tape at the Great Road Shopping Center on Monday. The Bedford Citizen reached out to the Bedford Police Department and will report further details when they are available.
