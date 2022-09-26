Read full article on original website
Easton threatens thousands in daily fees over delayed new garage, as Centre Square progresses
Easton officials are considering setting a drop-dead date for completion of the new parking garage on North Fourth Street, or the city could begin collecting thousands in daily damages spelled out in the contract. Mayor Sal Panto Jr. met with city legal advisors Wednesday to review options for dealing with...
Luzerne County administration releases letter to citizens about roads and bridges
In response to frequent complaints about the state of roads and bridges, Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson and Engineer Lawrence Plesh pu
Garbage price doubles in Bowmanstown
Starting Saturday, Bowmanstown residents will see their monthly garbage bill double in price. Borough council on a 4-1 vote recently agreed to increase the borough’s monthly garbage rate to $33. Councilman Rob Moyer was opposed. Councilwomen Kara Scott and Candace Rodrigues were absent. That represents an $18 a month...
Schuylkill approves contracts
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of contracts Wednesday for the Children and Youth Services Agency. The service agreements run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. They are with Access Services Inc., Fort Washington, for foster care services (enhanced) at $77.94 per day, and specialized care at $94.79...
UPDATE: PennDOT work in Lackawanna County on hold
ARCHBALD, Pa. — PennDOT planned to close a busy road in Lackawanna County, but now it's had to put the brakes on the paving project. Drivers who use Salem Road in Archbald may have noticed signs that were recently put up. PennDOT put them in place to notify drivers that the road would be closed for about three weeks next month.
4 Tamaqua properties to be demolished
The borough of Tamaqua is seeking bids to demolish four blighted properties. “They’ve been neighborhood eyesores and it is time to take them down,” said borough Manager Kevin Steigerwalt. The properties are 517 Washington St., 130 Clay St., 300-302 Race St. and 161 Penn St. According to a...
Registration due for area parades
The registration deadline to participate in several area Halloween parades is rapidly approaching. Saturday had been the registration deadline to participate in this year’s Lehighton Halloween Parade. However, the registration deadline has since been extended until Oct 8. The 51st annual Lehighton Halloween Parade will be held at 4...
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
50 pounds of copper wire stolen
State police at Hazleton are investigating the theft of 50 pounds of white copper wire from a Carbon County property. On Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m. troopers responded to Quakake Road in Packer Township, for a report of a theft incident. On scene troopers were told of the theft of copper wire by the victim, a 25-year-old male from Weatherly. The total value of the missing wire is $75.
Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
Nesquehoning wants to raise fines to deter property neglect
Nesquehoning wants to get people’s attention in the borough’s fight to keep the town maintained. On Wednesday, borough council took the first step in changing the fine scale for people who don’t take care of their property. Councilwoman Abbie Guardiani, who has made it her mission in...
Basket Spectacular in Palmerton Oct. 8
The Concourse Club of Palmerton is hosting its annual Basket Spectacular from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. All proceeds go Palmerton and surrounding Carbon County communities. Tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25 chances; there...
Palmerton news for Sept. 22, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking...
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Porter Twp. and Tower City Boro. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 10/3/22. Est completion date: 10/7/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 04:00 PM. ------------------------------------------------------------------ Butler ,Ryan ,Mahanoy and Delano Twps.
Effects of deadly I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County endure 6 months later
Six months after his service van plowed into a multi-vehicle pileup amid whiteout conditions on Interstate 81, Michael Day has yet to fully recover from severe head injuries. “My dad’s in a rehabilitation facility in Chester County,” Stephen Day said Tuesday. “It’s likely to be another year and a half before he can come home to Bloomsburg.”
Opinion: Guns and children
A 15-year-old Allentown boy was gunned down in broad daylight Sept. 25 by a 16-year-old after an argument between them, according to Allentown police and Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, five teenagers were ambushed in a hail of 30 bullets as they left...
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 28, 1982
The Carbon County Commissioners voted this morning to enter into an agreement to purchase the Jersey Central Railroad Museum in Jim Thorpe at a price of $86,200. The purchase of the 11.3-acre site was made from Conrail by commissioners Albert U. Koch and John W. Angst. The third member of the board, Charles Wildoner, abstained from the vote since he is a director of the Mauch Chunk Trust Company, a tenant in the building.
Historic train station on track for revival
Ken and Jeannie Hill ran their machine shop out of Lansford’s old train station for a half a century. In the process they helped maintain a historic building which the town now hopes will serve as a hub of activity once again. “This station is the key to a...
