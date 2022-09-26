APPLICATION FOR A STOCK TRANSFER FOR A RETAILER’S BEVERAGE LICENSE CLASS A TO KEEP AND SELL INTOXICATING BEVERAGES UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF TITLE 3 OF THE R.I. GENERAL LAWS OF 1956, AS AMENDED, HAS BEEN RECEIVED AT THIS OFFICE AS FOLLOWS:. FROM: Warwick Liquors Inc. D/b/a: Warwick Liquors. 445...

WARWICK, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO