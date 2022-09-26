Read full article on original website
Raymond L. Stomberg
Raymond L. Stomberg, age 91, of Warwick, passed away at home on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was the husband of the late Adelaide M. “Laidy” (Hallock) Stomberg. They were married for 69 years. Born in Providence, the son of the late Gustov Victor Stomberg and Elizabeth (Idskou)...
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR A STOCK TRANSFER FOR A RETAILER’S BEVERAGE LICENSE CLASS A TO KEEP AND SELL INTOXICATING BEVERAGES UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF TITLE 3 OF THE R.I. GENERAL LAWS OF 1956, AS AMENDED, HAS BEEN RECEIVED AT THIS OFFICE AS FOLLOWS:. FROM: Warwick Liquors Inc. D/b/a: Warwick Liquors. 445...
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on October 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
