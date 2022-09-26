National Veterans Resource Center at Syracuse University: Veterans Suicide Prevention Event This Wednesday – 5 PM

(WSYR-TV) — The numbers are scary. Opioid overdoses killed 186 people in Onondaga County last year. Over the last six years, those numbers have more than doubled. There is hope. Road2RecoveryCNY supports young adults who don’t have the money or insurance for long-term treatment. Tommy Desocio got help from Road2RecoveryCNY and because of it, he got sober. His mom Caroline has become a major advocate for the group since then.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO