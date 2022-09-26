National Veterans Resource Center at Syracuse University: Veterans Suicide Prevention Event This Wednesday – 5 PM

Read full article on original website
wrvo.org
Syracuse University professor highlights risks of “quiet quitting” trend
Quiet quitting is a trend that many employees are hoping will make their work lives more bearable, but a local professor said there are risks to that way of thinking. Syracuse University Psychology Professor Kevin Antshel said even before the pandemic, organizational psychologists were seeing an increase in employee burnout due to low wages and work-related stressors. The COVID-19 era made that worse, leading to “The Great Resignation.”
urbancny.com
Local Leaders Celebrated During Catholic Charities of Onondaga County 37th Annual House of Providence Awards, Sept. 28
Ann Rooney, Jaime Alicea, and Monsignor Charles J. Fahey Selected as Award Recipients for Community Impact. Syracuse, NY – Catholic Charities of Onondaga County (Catholic Charities) will host the. 37th Annual House of Providence Awards, presented by J.W. Burns & Company Investment Counsel, at the Oncenter (800 S. State...
mylittlefalls.com
New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps training scheduled
The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Assoc, Inc., in conjunction with James Wallace, Herkimer County Administrator, and John Raymond (W2RJO), Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, announces The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps Training. This Free training session will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at the Town of...
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
WKTV
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
iheart.com
Honoring Individuals Who Have Dedicated Their Lives To Nursing Profession
The CNY Nurses Honor Guard coordinator Faith Terry is on Syracuse's Morning News!. To arrange for a tribute, please contact your funeral director or call: Faith Terry at 315-243-7537. Email: cnysyrnurseshonorguard@gmail.com. Facebook: Central New York/Syracuse Nurse Honor Guard link is: https://www.facebook.com/Central-New-YorkSyracuse-Nurse-Honor-Guard-112360008026248/
localsyr.com
YWCA hosting First Annual Block Party for Eliminating Racism
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 1, the YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County Inc. will be hosting the First Annual Block Pary for Eliminating Racism. The goal of the event is to bring residents of the Northside together and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the neighborhood. The party...
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
urbancny.com
Thursday Morning Roundtable: Join The Conversation! Sept. 29: Merike Treier, ‘(Re)Discover Downtown Syracuse’
TMR attendees:Due to increased privacy and security concerns we are now required to ask all attendees to pre-register in order to attend our meetings. Please click below to register for this event. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. We will continue holding...
localsyr.com
Father who lost son to suicide donates $20,000 to Upstate Psychiatry High Risk Program
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Psychiatry High Risk Program at Upstate Medical University received a generous $20,000 donation that will continue its mission to help prevent suicide. Robert Helfrich of Baldwinsville lost his 19-year-old son Zach Helfrich to suicide three years ago in 2019. His personal mission since his...
WKTV
Golf tournament raises $20,000 to support services offered by The Kelberman Center
The Negotiator Open Golf Tournament recently held at Rome Country Club raised more than $20,000 for The Kelberman Center, an organization that provides autism services in the Mohawk Valley. The tournament was sponsored by Crust Kitchen and Bar and Bonacio Construction. “The Kelberman Center was a perfect choice as recipient...
localsyr.com
Road2RecoveryCNY helping people overcome addiction
(WSYR-TV) — The numbers are scary. Opioid overdoses killed 186 people in Onondaga County last year. Over the last six years, those numbers have more than doubled. There is hope. Road2RecoveryCNY supports young adults who don’t have the money or insurance for long-term treatment. Tommy Desocio got help from Road2RecoveryCNY and because of it, he got sober. His mom Caroline has become a major advocate for the group since then.
localsyr.com
More than 200 Sysco Syracuse teamsters walk off job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m., more than 200 Sysco Teamsters walked off the job in Syracuse to protest unfair labor practices. In an interview with Keith Hubbard, the Union Steward at Sysco, Hubbard expresses the worker’s concerns on treatment and unfair labor practices.
Camillus woman accused of abuse was conditionally OKed by school board to work at West Genesee
Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her son was approved by the West Genesee Board of Education to work for the school district in 2021. The woman, however, never ended up working in any schools in the district, West Genesee Central School District Superintendant David Bills said this week.
wdkx.com
Syracuse High School Students Received Racist Shooting Threats
In Syracuse, several students have received racist shooting threats at three high schools. Students at Corcoran High School and Henninger High School received violent threats via text message. The messages said a shooting would occur at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and used “racist language,” according to Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The exact language of the text messages was not revealed.
urbancny.com
Community Folk Art Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Ailey II Dance Performance at Landmark Theatre
(Syracuse, NY) – Community Folk Art Center (CFAC), a unit of the Department of African American Studies, College of Arts & Sciences at Syracuse University, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a performance by the Ailey II – Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, featuring emerging dance talent and Artistic Director Francesca Harper. The Ailey II performance will take place Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the historic Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Landmark Theatre box office. Special VIP tickets with premium seating are available through CFAC. Seating is limited.
Daily Orange
Syracuse skaters of all ages congregate in memory of Andrew Grabowski
Andrew Grabowski grew up around the Syracuse skate scene. He’d been skating since he was a toddler, and eventually became an established professional skateboarder in central New York. After Grabowski passed away in June, Flower Skate Shop along with the non-profit Skate4Drew, created by Grabowski’s father, held a skate...
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
