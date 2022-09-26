ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CNN Wants to Know Whether Michael Flynn’s Relatives ‘Deleted or Destroyed’ Documents Relevant to Defamation Lawsuit

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
judy van coevering
3d ago

yeah right... I'm going to believe that in the same way I'm going to believe that jfk is coming to dallas... NOT beleivable... q groupies

Alan
4d ago

There is a deep state in the United States government, it’s the Republican Party and the Flynn Family is a part of it.

James Frame
3d ago

CNN gets all of it's news from a Unicorn flying over a rainbow with fairys riding on it's back sprinkling news dust on their heads as they sleep ..If you hear it from CNN you can beat it's a lie.The most untrusted news in the you know the place..

