ABC 4
Freddie Highmore and a new season of The Good Doctor
Today we got the opportunity to talk to the star of The Good Doctor, Freddie Highmore about the inside scoop from about the new season. Also, the struggle of playing a character with autism and how it hopefully is changing the world’s perspective on autism. To watch the new season, tune in on ABC4 on Monday, October 3rd.
Fiddling around with the Fiddle Preacher
The Fiddle Preacher Bronwen Beecher joined the show today to share her musical skills! With hundreds of thousands of hours on the violin, Breecher, a classically trained violinist, shares her passion for the not-so-classical kinds of music! From the time she was four, Breecher was obsessed with music. Three years later after begging to start the violin, she began music lessons.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
Wearable TikTok eyeliner trend
You may be seeing this look trending on TikTok. Makeup artist, Justin Derke, joined us on the show to share how you can rock ‘siren eyes’ day or night!. Derke says that although the siren eye trend can be used for a night out, you can still make it a daytime look by using lighter colors and toning it down.
