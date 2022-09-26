Amy Schneider announced that she has married the love of her life!. The Jeopardy! champion took to her Twitter to announce that she and Genevieve Davis have tied the knot. Schneider shared a series of photos of her and her now wife as they said "I do." The lovely couple both wore white for the occasion, along with flower crowns atop each of their heads, as they smiled at each other and shared a kiss during the photo op.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO