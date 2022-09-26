Read full article on original website
Related
Mayim Bialik's Mom Sends Her Unflattering 'Jeopardy!' Screenshots to Judge Her Outfits
Mayim Bialik has revealed that, despite all of her accomplishments to focus on, her mother has gotten a little judgmental when it comes to the outfits she wears to host Jeopardy!. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the recently appointed Jeopardy! co-host and Big Bang...
'Bachelor' Star Hannah Godwin Reveals Why 'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Slid Into Her DMs
Noah Schnapp found himself in another spot of trouble on TikTok this week when Hannah Godwin put him on blast for failing to keep his word. "@Noah Schnapp I got a bone to pick with u!!!" she wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok earlier this week, tagging the Stranger Things star directly.
Rebel Wilson Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of 'Pitch Perfect' With Behind-the-Scenes Clip
Rebel Wilson is wishing a happy ten-year anniversary (plus one day) to making music with her mouth in the iconic Pitch Perfect series. The actress, who played Fat Amy in the trilogy that had audiences in a chokehold, was reminded of the big day by a pop culture-focused Twitter account that celebrated the anniversary a day early, on Sept. 27, by sharing the "Party in the USA" scene on Twitter.
Christina Ricci Reveals If She Gave Jenna Ortega Any Advice on Playing Wednesday Addams
Christina Ricci is among those of us who can't wait for Jenna Ortega's upcoming portrayal of the infamous Wednesday Addams in Netflix's new series Wednesday. In an exclusive conversation with Parade, Ricci, 42, revealed if she gave Ortega any advice ahead of the Tim Burton-created series. But according to Ricci,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ryan Reynolds Announces Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine in Witty Video
Ryan Reynolds, who many know as the foul-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking, never-dying superhero Deadpool, just made many Marvel fans very happy. A lot of people have been waiting for any news on Deadpool 3, with the upcoming Disney/Marvel film serving as the R-rated Deadpool's first official appearance in the MCU. The movie...
Kim Kardashian Is a 'Cheetah Girl' in Skintight Outfit in New Instagram Photos
Kim Kardashian is quite busy these days with new business ventures, like her private equity firm and her new title of Global Ambassador of Stuart Weitzman, but she still has time to push the envelope when it comes to fashion, no matter how uncomfortable or shocking. Now, she's fully embracing...
Parade
'Stranger Things' Actor Caleb McLaughlin Opens Up About the Racism He's Faced From the Fandom
Caleb McLaughlin is opening up about the racism and bigotry he's experienced since Netflix's Stranger Things first blew up. McLaughlin, 20, discussed the topic at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention over the weekend while looking back at his first ever Comic Con experience, which he says was plagued with racism.
Trevor Noah Shocks Fans With Announcement That He's Leaving 'The Daily Show'
Trevor Noah announced that he's stepping away from the anchor desk. The Daily Show host revealed his exit from the Comedy Central satirical news program during the live show on Thursday night before sharing the clip to Twitter with the caption, "A special message from Trevor Noah." In the video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Voice’ Contestant Convinces Camila Cabello That Shawn Mendes Is Onstage During Blind Audition
Camila Cabello was shocked by a contestant's blind audition on The Voice. Tanner Howe auditioned for the singing competition show on Monday's episode, choosing to perform a rendition of Shawn Mendes' song, "Mercy." Cabello was quick to recognize the tune, and even questioned whether or not her ex-boyfriend was standing...
Mandy Moore Shares Stunning Maternity Photos on Instagram
Mandy Moore is just a few short weeks away from becoming a mom of two. She announced her second pregnancy in June with husband, Taylor Goldsmith, with whom she already shares one-year-old son August. Today, the 38-year-old actress shared a few radiant snaps from a recent maternity photoshoot with her...
George Clooney Has the Perfect Response to Brad Pitt Calling Him One of the 'Most Handsome Men'
George Clooney isn't shy about his own good looks. The actor, 61, recently responded to friend Brad Pitt's claims that he is one of the most handsome men in the world, which he doesn't seem to disagree with. "He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right," Clooney candidly stated...
Two New Masks Debut! Who Was Eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' Tonight?
Last week's premiere hit the ground running, as a whopping three masks were eliminated in one night of The Masked Singer due to the show's new format. And the show must go on, as more masked celebs arrive to face off against the reigning champion Harp, leaving us to ask who was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who is Harp on 'The Masked Singer'? We String Together Some Guesses!
A new season of Masked Singer means a new slate of celebrities shrouded by elaborate masks and a Twitter feed full of guesses from viewers watching at home. And we're here to help you figure out the famous faces beneath these wilder-than-ever new masks. The Season 8 contestants have a...
Priest Contestant on 'Jeopardy!' Incorrectly Guesses 'Euphoria' Question
A Walla Walla, Washington priest has had some pretty good luck on Jeopardy! this week, but one HBO show had him stumped. "ICYMI: What do you mean David the priest hasn't seen Euphoria?!" the official Jeopardy! Twitter account tweeted, accompanying a clip of the moment where the contestant gave it his best shot.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Lauren Graham Keeps Winning in ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Season 2
There are few underdog stories as compelling as The Mighty Ducks, and the hockey team's story continues in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2. and Parenthood) as coach/mom Alex Morrow, Josh Duhamel as the new coach Colin Cole, and a close-knit group of hardworking and adorable teen actors, fans of the charming show are looking forward to the much-anticipated return for the second season.
“Echo 3” Gets First Look and November Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)
Apple announced the premiere date and shared a first look (pictured above) of “Echo 3,” the 10-episode action-thriller from Mark Boal and starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, alongside Jessica Ann Collins. The show will premiere with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 13, 2023. The action series, filmed in Colombia with English and Spanish dialogue, follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince...
Parade
Lori Loughlin Makes Rare TikTok Appearance With John Stamos for 'Teenage Dirtbag' Trend
Lori Loughlin and John Stamos are making Full House fans' hearts complete with a new TikTok video filled with old photos from their prime. The two actors—who played the iconic Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse pairing on the beloved family sitcom—reunited on TikTok this week to partake in the popular "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, where users show off photos of their younger, grungier selves to the tune of the famed Wheatus track.
Bette Midler Confirms No ‘First Wives Club 2’ Due to ‘Political Reasons,’ Studio Sexism: ‘A Pretty Serious Diss’
Bette Midler is finally revealing why “The First Wives Club” didn’t get a second shot. The classic 1996 film starred Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn as a trio of jilted women who seek revenge on their respective former spouses. Midler’s “Hocus Pocus 2” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker played the mistress Midler’s husband (Dan Hedaya) was cheating with in the film. Stockard Channing, Maggie Smith, Rob Reiner, Marcia Gay Harden, Victor Garberm Timothy Olyphant, J.K. Simmons, Jon Stewart, and Gloria Steinem also starred. Based on the 1992 novel by Olivia Goldsmith, the Hugh Wilson-directed comedy grossed $180 million at the global box office....
Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Camila Cabello Says Is 'My Favorite Song That Anybody Has Sung so Far'
When you’ve got it, you’ve got it, and 17-year-old Parijita Bastola from Severna Park, Maryland, proved that she had what it takes with her performance of Labrinth's "Jealous" on night four of The Voice Blind Auditions. The emotional rendition got all four coaches—Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani,...
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence Following Hailey Bieber's Bombshell Interview: 'Words Matter'
Selena Gomez is shifting the narrative of online negativity by spreading an important message about kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, took to TikTok live on Thursday to call out internet trolls, seemingly in response to Hailey Bieber's recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where the model, 25, discussed her relationship with husband (and Selena's ex-boyfriend) Justin Bieber.
Parade
54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0