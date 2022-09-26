ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of 'Pitch Perfect' With Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Rebel Wilson is wishing a happy ten-year anniversary (plus one day) to making music with her mouth in the iconic Pitch Perfect series. The actress, who played Fat Amy in the trilogy that had audiences in a chokehold, was reminded of the big day by a pop culture-focused Twitter account that celebrated the anniversary a day early, on Sept. 27, by sharing the "Party in the USA" scene on Twitter.
Ryan Reynolds Announces Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine in Witty Video

Ryan Reynolds, who many know as the foul-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking, never-dying superhero Deadpool, just made many Marvel fans very happy. A lot of people have been waiting for any news on Deadpool 3, with the upcoming Disney/Marvel film serving as the R-rated Deadpool's first official appearance in the MCU. The movie...
Mandy Moore Shares Stunning Maternity Photos on Instagram

Mandy Moore is just a few short weeks away from becoming a mom of two. She announced her second pregnancy in June with husband, Taylor Goldsmith, with whom she already shares one-year-old son August. Today, the 38-year-old actress shared a few radiant snaps from a recent maternity photoshoot with her...
‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Lauren Graham Keeps Winning in ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Season 2

There are few underdog stories as compelling as The Mighty Ducks, and the hockey team's story continues in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2. and Parenthood) as coach/mom Alex Morrow, Josh Duhamel as the new coach Colin Cole, and a close-knit group of hardworking and adorable teen actors, fans of the charming show are looking forward to the much-anticipated return for the second season.
“Echo 3” Gets First Look and November Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Apple announced the premiere date and shared a first look (pictured above) of “Echo 3,” the 10-episode action-thriller from Mark Boal and starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, alongside Jessica Ann Collins. The show will premiere with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 13, 2023. The action series, filmed in Colombia with English and Spanish dialogue, follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince...
Lori Loughlin Makes Rare TikTok Appearance With John Stamos for 'Teenage Dirtbag' Trend

Lori Loughlin and John Stamos are making Full House fans' hearts complete with a new TikTok video filled with old photos from their prime. The two actors—who played the iconic Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse pairing on the beloved family sitcom—reunited on TikTok this week to partake in the popular "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, where users show off photos of their younger, grungier selves to the tune of the famed Wheatus track.
Bette Midler Confirms No ‘First Wives Club 2’ Due to ‘Political Reasons,’ Studio Sexism: ‘A Pretty Serious Diss’

Bette Midler is finally revealing why “The First Wives Club” didn’t get a second shot. The classic 1996 film starred Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn as a trio of jilted women who seek revenge on their respective former spouses. Midler’s “Hocus Pocus 2” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker played the mistress Midler’s husband (Dan Hedaya) was cheating with in the film. Stockard Channing, Maggie Smith, Rob Reiner, Marcia Gay Harden, Victor Garberm Timothy Olyphant, J.K. Simmons, Jon Stewart, and Gloria Steinem also starred. Based on the 1992 novel by Olivia Goldsmith, the Hugh Wilson-directed comedy grossed $180 million at the global box office....
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence Following Hailey Bieber's Bombshell Interview: 'Words Matter'

Selena Gomez is shifting the narrative of online negativity by spreading an important message about kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, took to TikTok live on Thursday to call out internet trolls, seemingly in response to Hailey Bieber's recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where the model, 25, discussed her relationship with husband (and Selena's ex-boyfriend) Justin Bieber.
